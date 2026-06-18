Politically, we are a nation divided, with our leaders at best disparaged and at worst despised. Financially, people’s living standards are being squeezed across the income scale, with no apparent end in sight to the cost-of-living crisis that began with the 2008 financial crash. And even in this highly digital age, where connections should be plentiful, society feels more atomised and less united than ever.

It is against this bleak backdrop that Thomas Tuchel’s England embark on their World Cup adventure. Not since the Botham Ashes of 1981 has a moment of sporting success been more needed to revive the spirit of a nation. If Euro 96 retains its nostalgic allure because it encapsulated the cocksure optimism of the nineties, then perhaps this tournament will offer something even more profound and prove to be the inflection point that ends our long national malaise.

No pressure, then, for Harry Kane and the boys. Thankfully, they got off to the best possible start last night. Their 4-2 demolition of a Croatia team who have reached the last two World Cup semi-finals was mightily impressive. Kane looked as deadly as ever, Jude Bellingham played with a refreshingly un-English level of swagger, and the array of attacking talent available from the bench, notably Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers and Bukayo Saka, gives Tuchel options that most teams could only dream of.

While watching last night, I suddenly detected a strange feeling washing over me: was I actually enjoying watching England play? Even in the group stages, our major tournament clashes are normally tense and turgid. This, by contrast, was full-throttle, heavy-metal football that could thrill even the most casual of supporters. In short, this was a team a country could fall in love with.

It is, of course, early days. England fans tend to veer between complacency and panic, with little in between, and we mustn't allow one positive performance to delude ourselves. But the beauty of sport is the emotions it stirs, and hope and joy are the most powerful of them all. As a country, we could do with them more than ever. If anyone can deliver hope and joy, and unite the country in the process, it is this England team. Make us dream, lads.

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Listen to James Hanson on LBC on weekends between 4 and 7am.

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