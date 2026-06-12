England face new weather issues with Kansas City base under tornado warning
England's World Cup hopefuls are facing another weather setback as their Kansas City training base was placed under a tornado warning.
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The 2.2 million residents of the metropolitan area in Missouri were warned of potential twisters hitting them from Wednesday into Thursday.
The warning follows their final World Cup warm-up 3-0 victory against Costa Rica being delayed due to a torrential downpour in Orlando on Thursday.
The disruption does not end there for the Three Lions, who are also set to face a thunderstorm on Saturday, the day they are set to fly into Kansas City and take part in their first training session at the tournament base.
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The National Weather Service warns that cities like Kansas City, in the Midwestern state of Missouri, face frequent tornadoes.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be based there for the majority of their World Cup adventure.
They will fly out to group games in Dallas, Boston and New Jersey - with further trips to come should they progress into the knockout phases.
The weather has been a major talking point in the build-up to the international showpiece.
Much has been made of the questions over whether Kane and co will be able to weather not only the crippling heat and humidity, but also potential delays to preparations caused by extreme storms.
England will play their first group game against Croatia in Dallas, Texas, on June 17, kicking off at 9pm BST.