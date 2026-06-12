England's World Cup hopefuls are facing another weather setback as their Kansas City training base was placed under a tornado warning. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

England's World Cup hopefuls are facing another weather setback as their Kansas City training base was placed under a tornado warning.

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The 2.2 million residents of the metropolitan area in Missouri were warned of potential twisters hitting them from Wednesday into Thursday. The warning follows their final World Cup warm-up 3-0 victory against Costa Rica being delayed due to a torrential downpour in Orlando on Thursday. The disruption does not end there for the Three Lions, who are also set to face a thunderstorm on Saturday, the day they are set to fly into Kansas City and take part in their first training session at the tournament base. Read More: When are England's first football matches in the World Cup 2026? Read More: England weather thunderstorm delay to beat Costa Rica 3-0 in final World Cup warm-up

The warning follows their final World Cup warm-up 3-0 victory against Costa Rica being delayed due to a torrential downpour in Orlando on Thursday. Picture: Getty