Reece James and Jarell Quansah appear to have lost their race to be fit for England’s World Cup knockout tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving Thomas Tuchel with a selection headache.

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Asked after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Panama if he had worries about England’s right-backs, Tuchel said with a laugh: “Naturally of course, we have another injury in the position.

The versatile Quansah stepped in as a replacement but limped off in the second half with a twisted ankle and neither player was able to take part in team training on the eve of the last-32 tie against DR Congo.

James started England’s first two matches, but a hamstring issue meant he did not travel to MetLife Stadium for the final Group L match against Panama.

Having lost full-back Tino Livramento to a calf issue before their Group L opener, the German coach has gone on to lose his first-choice right-back and back-up to injury over the last week.

“We will do everything. It will be a tight race for Reece James, it will now be a very tight race for Jarell Quansah, so I’m worried about these two.

“But in general then it is our job to find solutions, and we will find solutions in four days.”

Djed Spence is ready to be deployed on the right against DR Congo and Ezri Konsa, a key member of Tuchel’s squad since he took charge, could shift over from his standard centre-back role.

While James and Quansah had to follow individual programmes on Tuesday, there was more positive news on key midfielder Declan Rice as he joined the remaining members of the squad in training.

The Arsenal star was withdrawn as a precaution in the second half of the group opener against Croatia and later revealed he had been dealing with neural pain in his hamstring since Christmas.

Rice picked up a knock against Ghana and was an unused substitute against Panama, but the midfielder has allayed concerns over fitness ahead of the DR Congo encounter.

“I’m good, genuinely, I’m good,” he said. “I know there’s been one (concern) over my hamstring, which has been an issue, but that’s not a problem because I’m still here training, I’m playing. I’m fine.

“I got a dead calf in the last minute of the Ghana game. The guy whacked me and it literally blew up for like three days, so that was just unlucky. It wasn’t actually a calf problem.

“I’m managing myself really well. I feel good, fit and strong. It’s the World Cup and missing out the other day (isn’t a problem).

“We have a squad of 26 who are unbelievable and can play. Kobbie (Mainoo) can play, Jordan (Henderson) can play. Morgan (Rogers) came in and Jude (Bellingham) played as the number eight.

“If it means that sometimes I have to miss out because we have other players who can play against a certain opposition, I’m fine with that, as long as we keep going and winning matches.”