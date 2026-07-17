Just over 2,000 rings are being produced to commemorate the World Cup

By Rebecca Henrys

FIFA has revealed that the winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive gold rings in line with American sports tradition, as it's confirmed that Donald Trump will attend the final match.

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Just over 2,000 rings are being produced to commemorate the World Cup, with 30 of those going to the winning team, and the rest being made available to fans. One side of the ring features the World Cup trophy and the other side will be customised to represent either Spain or Argentina. Only two games remain, starting with Saturday’s third-place meeting between England and France before Spain take on Argentina in the final on Sunday, and six of the top seven goalscorers will be in action over the weekend. Read more: 'The Lions Way': Jude Bellingham breaks silence with emotional poem after England’s World Cup exit Read more: 'World Cup isn’t ours but Falklands are': No 10 wades in after England's defeat to Argentina

FIFA has revealed that World Cup winners will be given rings in addition to the trophy and medals. Picture: FIFA

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president would be in New York City on Friday to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in Manhattan, then be at Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The comments confirmed Trump's expected participation after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last month that he would present the trophy. "We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course," Infantino said on June 23 on Fox & Friends. Heads of state have a history of attending the finals and some have been part of the trophy presentation, including in Qatar in 2022 and Russia in 2018.

President Trump Addresses The Nation From The East Room Of The White House. Picture: Saul Loeb/Pool - Getty Images

Neither Trump nor vice president JD Vance have previously attended any of the 102 games played thus far at this World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Members of the cabinet have appeared at games featuring the U.S. men's national team in California and Seattle. "His attendance will cap what has been the most-watched, most secure and most successful World Cup in American history," Leavitt said. The United States hosted the Men's World Cup one previous time, in 1994. Trump has attended multiple high-profile sporting events, including the Super Bowl, US Open tennis tournament, Ryder Cup and Daytona 500, during his two presidential terms. In November 2024, he was present for a UFC event at Madison Square Garden.