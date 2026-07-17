World Cup winners to get Super bowl-style rings, as White House confirms Trump will attend final
Just over 2,000 rings are being produced to commemorate the World Cup
FIFA has revealed that the winners of the 2026 World Cup will receive gold rings in line with American sports tradition, as it's confirmed that Donald Trump will attend the final match.
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Just over 2,000 rings are being produced to commemorate the World Cup, with 30 of those going to the winning team, and the rest being made available to fans.
One side of the ring features the World Cup trophy and the other side will be customised to represent either Spain or Argentina.
Only two games remain, starting with Saturday’s third-place meeting between England and France before Spain take on Argentina in the final on Sunday, and six of the top seven goalscorers will be in action over the weekend.
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president would be in New York City on Friday to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in Manhattan, then be at Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
The comments confirmed Trump's expected participation after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said last month that he would present the trophy.
"We will be together with the president, enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course," Infantino said on June 23 on Fox & Friends.
Heads of state have a history of attending the finals and some have been part of the trophy presentation, including in Qatar in 2022 and Russia in 2018.
Neither Trump nor vice president JD Vance have previously attended any of the 102 games played thus far at this World Cup, which is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Members of the cabinet have appeared at games featuring the U.S. men's national team in California and Seattle.
"His attendance will cap what has been the most-watched, most secure and most successful World Cup in American history," Leavitt said.
The United States hosted the Men's World Cup one previous time, in 1994.
Trump has attended multiple high-profile sporting events, including the Super Bowl, US Open tennis tournament, Ryder Cup and Daytona 500, during his two presidential terms.
In November 2024, he was present for a UFC event at Madison Square Garden.
Last month, he attended UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn, as well as Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.
Last summer, he was at the same venue as Sunday's match for the Club World Cup Final and shared the stage as English club Chelsea raised the trophy.
Infantino partnered with Trump to announce the World Cup draw would be last December at the Kennedy Center in Washington. He also presented Trump with the first FIFA Peace Prize.
Trump acknowledged calling Infantino to review the red-card suspension of United States striker Folarin Balogun for a foul in the 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1.
Balogun was automatically banned for the following round of 16 match against Belgium on July 6.
Infantino acknowledged receiving a call from Trump, who publicly lobbied for Balogun to play, but the FIFA president said he did not interfere with the decision-making process.
FIFA suspended the one-game ban on July 5, enabling Balogun to play amid the controversy. Belgium eliminated the US squad 4-1.