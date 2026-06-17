Bristol City Council's decision to ban England flags from public property has been branded "nonsense" by furious locals

Torrington Avenue draped with England flags in 2021 . Picture: Alamy

By Thea Rickard

People living on a Bristol street dubbed the 'UK’s most patriotic' have told LBC it’s “nonsense” that they aren’t allowed to fly England flags on lampposts ahead of their first world cup game on Wednesday.

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Residents say Torrington Avenue in the Knowle West area of the city has become an iconic symbol of patriotism over the years – with photographs of flags draped across the street often pictured during big footballing moments. But Bristol City Council’s Green leader Tony Dyer has released a statement forbidding people from flying flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”. Mr Dyer told residents: “please do not attach anything to lampposts – it causes health and safety issues”. The council leader went on to say: “we are currently taking down flags in sensitive locations as a priority and will be reviewing our strategy for removing other flags on our property”. Read more: 'I'm a proud Englishman', Sir Sadiq Khan says, as he praises 'proper patriotism' - but warns of 'poison of far-right' Read more: Reform’s flagship London council ditches Pride flag ‘in line with party’s national policy’

This year Bristol City Council has forbidden people from flying flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”. Picture: LBC

Luke, who lives on Torrington Avenue, told LBC “it’s disgusting” that locals can’t fly flags the same way they have before “because it's (the world cup) an event that happens once every 4 years”. He said the street used to look “amazing” with “flags everywhere”, but now “it just looks dead. Like, it don't even feel like the World Cup”. “You ain't got that World Cup feeling no more. Before, I just looked forward to the games more and everything like that because you see the passion. Now you don't see much of that passion. Everything's died. The thing is that people are scared now. People are worried to fly their own flag in their own country. That should not happen. It shouldn't happen anywhere in any country”. Jon, another local who spoke to LBC on Torrington Avenue, agreed with Luke. He said the street looks “quite empty” now.

Local resident Jon told LBC the ban was "nonsense really". Picture: LBC

He said: “We're in England, why not support England, you know? Show the passion, like unite the country, you know? Just like, yeah, support them, why not? Why would they not allow that?” Jon told LBC, “I just think it's nonsense really”, as another resident – who asked not to be named – said the lack of decoration for the World Cup is “very sad”. He said, “you imagine the kids growing up at the moment who (have) seen it previously the last 4 years and years before, they've seen this street decorated with flags and banners and everything, and they said that we can't do it”. Bristol City Council is not the only local authority to rule out England flags on public property. South Gloucestershire Council say “attaching flags, banners, or any other items to highway infrastructure such as lampposts, traffic signs or street furniture is not permitted without authorisation and may constitute a criminal offence”.