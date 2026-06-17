Fury as England World Cup flags banned by killjoy Green council on 'Britain's most patriotic street'
Bristol City Council's decision to ban England flags from public property has been branded "nonsense" by furious locals
People living on a Bristol street dubbed the 'UK’s most patriotic' have told LBC it’s “nonsense” that they aren’t allowed to fly England flags on lampposts ahead of their first world cup game on Wednesday.
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Residents say Torrington Avenue in the Knowle West area of the city has become an iconic symbol of patriotism over the years – with photographs of flags draped across the street often pictured during big footballing moments.
But Bristol City Council’s Green leader Tony Dyer has released a statement forbidding people from flying flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”.
Mr Dyer told residents: “please do not attach anything to lampposts – it causes health and safety issues”.
The council leader went on to say: “we are currently taking down flags in sensitive locations as a priority and will be reviewing our strategy for removing other flags on our property”.
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Luke, who lives on Torrington Avenue, told LBC “it’s disgusting” that locals can’t fly flags the same way they have before “because it's (the world cup) an event that happens once every 4 years”.
He said the street used to look “amazing” with “flags everywhere”, but now “it just looks dead. Like, it don't even feel like the World Cup”.
“You ain't got that World Cup feeling no more. Before, I just looked forward to the games more and everything like that because you see the passion. Now you don't see much of that passion. Everything's died. The thing is that people are scared now. People are worried to fly their own flag in their own country. That should not happen. It shouldn't happen anywhere in any country”.
Jon, another local who spoke to LBC on Torrington Avenue, agreed with Luke. He said the street looks “quite empty” now.
He said: “We're in England, why not support England, you know? Show the passion, like unite the country, you know? Just like, yeah, support them, why not? Why would they not allow that?”
Jon told LBC, “I just think it's nonsense really”, as another resident – who asked not to be named – said the lack of decoration for the World Cup is “very sad”.
He said, “you imagine the kids growing up at the moment who (have) seen it previously the last 4 years and years before, they've seen this street decorated with flags and banners and everything, and they said that we can't do it”.
Bristol City Council is not the only local authority to rule out England flags on public property. South Gloucestershire Council say “attaching flags, banners, or any other items to highway infrastructure such as lampposts, traffic signs or street furniture is not permitted without authorisation and may constitute a criminal offence”.
But the former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has spoken out against councils asking people not to fly the St George’s cross, telling The Sun he “love(s) our flag, (is) proud of our flag, (and) proud of our country. We should be proud of it. I can’t understand why people want it taken down.”
He said: “With the World Cup coming up, isn’t this an opportunity for us to fly the flag for England and fly the flag for everyone to celebrate our country, what makes it great, to celebrate our national team.”
In a statement Bristol City Council said: “The World Cup should be a positive moment for our city, and we want people to enjoy supporting their teams. By celebrating responsibly and being mindful of others, we can ensure that Bristol remains welcoming, respectful and safe for everyone during the tournament.”