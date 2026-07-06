USA striker Folarin Balogun is set to start his nation's World Cup last-16 match against Belgium - after his red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina was overturned following an intervention from President Donald Trump.

Read More: Balogun starts for USA v Belgium after red card was controversially overturned by FIFA following Trump request

Infantino is now facing calls to resign - but has insisted that there was no interference with the work of FIFA's disciplinary committees, which are independent.

FIFA used a little-known rule in their rules to make the decision, with Trump's admission of lobbying the organisation's president, Gianni Infantino leading to accusations of political interference.

The rescinding of the red card has sparked a major row across the world.

Balogun, who has three goals at his nation's home World Cup, has been named in the starting XI for Mauricio Pochettino's USA side.

The Belgian football association has spoken strongly against the decision ahead of the clash, which kicks off at 1am BST.

All eyes will be on the USA striker, who has turned into a talisman for his nation during the tournament, to see if his presence will inspire his side to victory against a tough opponent.

In an astonishing admission on Monday, Trump said: "I'm the one that got them to do it".

The US president is said to have called FIFA on several occasions before Balogun’s ban was lifted.

Speaking at the White House, he blasted the referee’s “suspect” decision to give Balogun a red card as he praised FIFA for a "really brilliant decision" to revoke the ban.

"I'm a person that loves sports and was a good athlete and I understand sports really well, really well," he said.

Trump added: "That wasn't a foul... that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. Like, you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot... these were two great athletes that got tangled up.

"This referee is a little bit suspect. If you check his past, I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy, but very suspect."

He went on to call Balogun "our best player", adding: “How would it be if we took Messi out, he ran into somebody, or Ronaldo, someone, Or Harry Kane- we take him out of the game because he happened to hit somebody a bit hard. It would have stained this incredible championship."