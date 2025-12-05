World Cup 2026 full groups confirmed: England to face Croatia and Scotland drawn in 'Group of Death' with Brazil
England and Scotland both facing tricky opponents in their bid for football immortality
The full draw for the World Cup 2026 has been made - with England and Scotland both facing tricky opponents in their bid for football immortality.
The finals will start on June 11 with a tie between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City.
Scotland will face record five-time winners Brazil as Steve Clarke's side look to reach the knockouts.
The Tartan Army will also need to overcome 2018 semi-finalists Morocco if they are to get through Group C.
Thomas Tuchel's England will face old enemies Croatia, as the nation which knocked the Three Lions out of the 2018 tournament returns to haunt them.
If Wales or the Republic of Ireland win the UEFA play-offs, they will be placed into Group B alongside hosts Canada, previous hosts Qatar and Switzerland.
Full World Cup 2026 Group Stage draw
Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Winner of Play-Off
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Winner of Play-Off
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, Winner of Play-Off
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, Winner of Play-Off
Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Winner of Play-Off
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Winner of Play-Off
Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana