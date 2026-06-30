Superstar Erling Haaland scored a last-gasp winner against the Ivory Coast to secure a 2-1 win, setting Norway up with a World Cup clash with five-time winners Brazil.

The Manchester City talisman clinched the victory for his nation to send them through to the last 16 of the World Cup in Dallas.

Antonio Nusa scored his ninth international goal to give Norway a half-time lead.

Still, Manchester United’s Amad Diallo levelled things up with a moment of magic before Haaland scored in his 13th straight competitive international to send Norway through.

It was the Ivory Coast who looked like they would take the lead, and they should have done so when Yan Diomande’s cross found Nicolas Pepe inside the area, but he decided to cushion a volley back across goal when it looked easier to strike.

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