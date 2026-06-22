Iran’s World Cup team have sent a handwritten note calling for peace after playing the second of their two group matches in Los Angeles.

Talks continue towards a peace deal between Iran and the United States, which alongside Israel first launched airstrikes on Iran in February.

Iran drew against New Zealand last Monday and secured a further point against Belgium on Sunday, cheered on by an LA crowd packed with members of the Iranian diaspora.

Iran’s players left a message in the dressing room of the SoFi Stadium on Sunday which read: “From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today.

“The spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast. #168 #Minab.

“We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.

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