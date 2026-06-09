Iran’s football federation says its allocation of tickets for fans to attend the World Cup group fixtures has been withdrawn just days ahead of the start of the tournament.

Following tensions from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Iran moved its squad training base from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico, while the federation also said some members of backroom staff had been denied entry into the United States.

The team, who have themselves been given strict visa conditions, are set to fly in and out of the US for each of their three Group G games, against New Zealand and Belgium – both held in Los Angeles – and Egypt in Seattle.

Under FIFA guidelines, each participating federation receives eight per cent of tickets for each of the games to be available for its supporters.

The ⁠Football Federation Islamic Republic Iran (FFIRI) said in a widely-reported statement that ticket sales to supporters for those fixtures were now no longer able to be fulfilled – throwing into doubt travel arrangements for fans who had been expecting to watch the team.

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