England bosses are considering asking FIFA to suspend the possible two-game ban given to the Bayer Leverkusen defender

The FA are considering appealing to FIFA to suspend Jarell Quansah's ban after the England defender was shown a red card in the 3-2 win against Mexico. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The FA are considering appealing to FIFA to suspend Jarell Quansah's ban after the England defender was shown a red card in the 3-2 win against Mexico.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Bayer Leverkusen defender was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 54th minute of the Three Lions' sensational win at the Estadio Azteca in the early hours on Monday morning. Picture: Reuters

The consideration of an appeal comes amid allegations of political interference in FIFA's disciplinary process - after the US's star striker Folarin Balogun had a red card ban suspended following an intervention from President Trump. The World Cup does not allow appeals for red cards, but FIFA officials invoked Article 27 of their rules to suspend Balogun's ban for a year. As such, Balogun is set to play the US's last 16 tie against Belgium at 1am BST on Tuesday. Article 27 has never been used at a World Cup - but allows FIFA's disciplinary committee to effectively make any decision they deem fit.

The USA's star striker Folarin Balogun had a red card ban suspended following an intervention from President Trump. Picture: Reuters

The decision sparked outrage from across the footballing world - and could open the floodgates for a host of appeals, including for Quansah's red. The Athletic has reported that France are also considering challenging a yellow card shown to Michael Olise against Paraguay. If Quansah is banned, it would increase England's issues at right-back. While naturally a centre-back, Quansah has deputised for injured Reece James during the World Cup, after initial deputy Tino Livramento was forced to pull out of the squad before a ball was kicked.