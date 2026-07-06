FA considering Quansah red card appeal after political storm over FIFA overturning Balogun suspension
England bosses are considering asking FIFA to suspend the possible two-game ban given to the Bayer Leverkusen defender
The FA are considering appealing to FIFA to suspend Jarell Quansah's ban after the England defender was shown a red card in the 3-2 win against Mexico.
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The Bayer Leverkusen defender was sent off for a reckless challenge in the 54th minute of the Three Lions' sensational win at the Estadio Azteca in the early hours on Monday morning.
He now faces a two-match ban for what was judged to be serious foul play.
If he does receive such a ban, he would be unavailable for England's quarter-final clash with Norway - and the subsequent semi-final should Thomas Tuchel's team progress.
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The consideration of an appeal comes amid allegations of political interference in FIFA's disciplinary process - after the US's star striker Folarin Balogun had a red card ban suspended following an intervention from President Trump.
The World Cup does not allow appeals for red cards, but FIFA officials invoked Article 27 of their rules to suspend Balogun's ban for a year.
As such, Balogun is set to play the US's last 16 tie against Belgium at 1am BST on Tuesday.
Article 27 has never been used at a World Cup - but allows FIFA's disciplinary committee to effectively make any decision they deem fit.
The decision sparked outrage from across the footballing world - and could open the floodgates for a host of appeals, including for Quansah's red.
The Athletic has reported that France are also considering challenging a yellow card shown to Michael Olise against Paraguay.
If Quansah is banned, it would increase England's issues at right-back.
While naturally a centre-back, Quansah has deputised for injured Reece James during the World Cup, after initial deputy Tino Livramento was forced to pull out of the squad before a ball was kicked.
If James is unable to play against Norway, it could see Djed Spence start after a poor performance in the round of 32 win against DR Congo.
Alternatively, Declan Rice could be deployed in the defensive line after he put in a shift there in the last half an hour of the 2-1 win versus the African side.
England play Norway in Miami on Saturday at 10pm BST.
Former Lioness Eni Aluko told LBC's Iain Dale that the storm over Trump's influence on FIFA President Gianni Infantino "makes a mockery of the integrity of the game".
She then suggested that the King could call up FIFA and ask for Quansah's red to be suspended.
Eni told Iain: "Quansah got a red card yesterday. What do we do now? Can we appeal it? Can he come back next game?
"I think there's even been a Tory MP already suggesting that we should do that. Does the King call up? It's just ridiculous."