'The Lions Way': Jude Bellingham breaks silence with emotional poem after England’s World Cup exit
Following the 2-1 loss to Argentina in the early hours of Friday morning, Bellingham posted a four-page poem on Instagram written by the team driver
Jude Bellingham has spoken publicly for the first time since England’s World Cup exit, sharing an emotional poem written by the team’s bus driver after the defeat to Argentina.
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The 23-year-old midfielder played a leading role in England’s run to the semi-finals, scoring six goals in seven matches.
Following the 2-1 loss to Argentina in the early hours of Friday morning, Bellingham posted a four-page poem on Instagram written by team driver Michael Chandler, who he said was based with the squad in Kansas.
Alongside the poem, titled The Lions Way, he wrote: “Was really struggling to find the right words for yesterday and the last few weeks but this pretty much hits the nail on the head from our driver in Kansas.
“Thank you for the unbelievable support from back home and to those who spent their hard earned money to travel to America and get behind us.
“Don’t let the unity and love we’ve seen in our country end with this campaign.
"When we’re together we can achieve big things… And we will! Love yous!”
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It was the first time Bellingham had fully reflected on England’s defeat and the end of their tournament.
He had already commented on an exchange with Lionel Messi during the match, after television cameras appeared to show the Argentina captain looking at him and waving him away.
Bellingham said: “We were discussing a foul actually, but it was nothing bad at all.
“I’m sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal, but no, it was nothing big really.
“I thought it was a foul earlier and he said, ‘What about the one on me?’ And I was just saying, ‘You’re strong enough to take them’.
“It’s a privilege to play against him, it was nothing like that against him.
“Obviously I’m on the losing side, it hurts a lot but it’s a privilege to play against one of the best."
England had taken the lead in the semi-final through Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute after a cross from Morgan Rogers.
But Argentina levelled late on through Enzo Fernandez, before substitute Lautaro Martinez scored the winner in added time to send the holders through to the final.
Bellingham was visibly emotional after the match and was seen in tears as he reunited with family members in the stands.