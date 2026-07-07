The legendary Liverpool manager was among many who called for the Swiss-Italian FIFA President to resign after the body suspended USA striker Folarin Balogun's red card so he could play against Belgium

Legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has led calls for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign after being accused of bowing to political interference when suspending a red card ban given to USA striker Folarin Balogun. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Legendary former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has led calls for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign after being accused of bowing to political interference when suspending a red card ban given to USA striker Folarin Balogun.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Balogun was shown a straight red card in the USA's nervy 2-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but football's governing body suspended his automatic one-match ban given to the striker on Sunday. The decision was taken using a little-known law in FIFA's rules, which allows it to effectively make any decision that the disciplinary committee sees fit. It is the first time such a ban has been overturned using this rule in World Cup history. Klopp launched an attack on Infantino, declaring: “This is our sport, not theirs. Read More: FA considering Quansah red card appeal after political storm over FIFA overturning Balogun suspension Read More: 'I got them to do it': World Cup in chaos after Trump admits successfully lobbying FIFA over US star's red card

USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

“If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question.” In a press conference in the Oval Office on Monday, Donald Trump admitted he had lobbied Infantino to review the decision to eject Balogun. The calls for the Swiss-Italian to resign also came from senior MPs, campaigners, and former FA chairman David Bernstein. Bernstein, who was a leading critic of Infantino's disgraced predecessor Sepp Blatter, said the situation with Balogun is "absolutely wrong, awful". “It hits at one of the beauties of football – the worldwide application across the world of regulations and rules,” he added.

In a press conference in the Oval Office on Monday, Donald Trump admitted he had lobbied Infantino to review the decision to eject Balogun. Picture: Getty

The decision to suspend the ban has led to a slew of attempts by fellow World Cup nations to have their disciplinary cases receive the same clemency. The FA are considering appealing the ban given to Jarell Quansah after he was sent off in England's 3-2 win against Mexico on Monday morning. Labour MP and chair of the football APPG, Clive Betts, said: "The first thing they’ve got to do is explain their decision and if it literally was just a phone call from Trump then I’m sorry, but I think he has to resign or Fifa has to sack him if he won’t.”