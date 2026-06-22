Lionel Messi has broken the World Cup scoring record with the opening goal against Austria.

The 38-year-old had moved level with Miroslav Klose’s mark of 16 during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Algeria, scoring a hat-trick on his 200th cap for Argentina.

Messi then surpassed the record on Monday during their Group J clash with Austria, firing low into the bottom corner in the 38th minute to score his 17th World Cup goal.

His effort came having missed a penalty in the opening stages of the match, sending his spot-kick wide.

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