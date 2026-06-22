Lionel Messi breaks World Cup scoring record with opener against Austria
Messi's effort came having missed a penalty in the opening stages of the match, sending his spot-kick wide
Lionel Messi has broken the World Cup scoring record with the opening goal against Austria.
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The 38-year-old had moved level with Miroslav Klose’s mark of 16 during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Algeria, scoring a hat-trick on his 200th cap for Argentina.
Messi then surpassed the record on Monday during their Group J clash with Austria, firing low into the bottom corner in the 38th minute to score his 17th World Cup goal.
His effort came having missed a penalty in the opening stages of the match, sending his spot-kick wide.
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FIFA president Gianni Infantino posted on Instagram: “The incredible @leomessi now holds the record with 17 goals, following his brilliant strike against Austria.
“Congratulations and thank you for spreading so much joy and inspiring people all over the world with such consistency and excellence.”