Lionel Messi equals World Cup scoring record with hat-trick against Algeria
Messi’s second took him level with Brazil great Ronaldo on 15 goals across his six World Cup appearances
Lionel Messi equalled Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals with a hat-trick as Argentina began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City.
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Argentina had started their ultimately successful 2022 campaign with defeat to Saudi Arabia, but avoided any such upset on this occasion thanks to Messi’s first World Cup treble.
Messi’s second took him level with Brazil great Ronaldo on 15 goals across his six World Cup appearances.
He was denied in a one-on-one by Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane and had a penalty appeal turned down before joining Germany’s Klose in a share of the record.
The 38-year-old will have chances to move into the outright lead in Argentina’s remaining Group J games against Austria and Jordan next week – assuming France’s Kylian Mbappe, who is on 14 after a brace against Senegal, does not run riot against Iraq on Monday.
Messi thought he had opened the scoring after only five minutes, but was denied by a tight offside call after a composed finish into the bottom corner.
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Four minutes later it was Algeria’s turn to be denied – this time after VAR overruled the original decision when Ibrahim Maza played in Fares Chaibi and he put a low effort past Emi Martinez.
It proved to be the only attempt on target a toothless Algeria side – which surprisingly saw Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench – could muster all evening.
Messi opened the scoring after 17 minutes as he linked up with Inter Miami team-mate Rodrigo de Paul and fired a 20-yard effort into the roof of the net.
Chaibi wasted an excellent chance to equalise and, at the other end, Thiago Almada fired over before the break.
Lautaro Martinez shot straight at Algeria goalkeeper Zidane – the son of France World Cup winner Zinedine – who also saved well from Alexis Mac Allister on the hour mark, only for Messi to react quickest and turn in the rebound.
Mac Allister’s defence-splitting pass sent Messi clear after 66 minutes, but Zidane was equal to his effort and referee Szymon Marciniak waved away the Inter Miami forward’s penalty claims after Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri sent him tumbling in the box.
Messi’s moment did finally arrive in the 76th minute as he collected Nicolas Gonzalez’s pass and fired a low effort into the bottom corner.
Messi made way for Nico Paz a short time afterwards to a standing ovation from the Arrowhead Stadium crowd as Argentina comfortably saw out an opening win.
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said in quotes reported on fifa.com: “I don’t have the words to describe Messi. For 20 years, he’s had us used to seeing things like this and he inspires everyone who watches him play.”
Messi added: “Everything I’m experiencing now is a bonus. I’ve been fortunate enough to achieve all my dreams — or even more than I ever dreamed of achieving — both professionally and personally.”
Algeria captain Aissa Mandi said: “What made the difference is that they have a player who is ruthless, almost every chance he gets ends up in the back of the net.
“He might be the best player of all time. His efficiency is formidable; we knew that. We tried to shut him down as much as possible, but it didn’t work – he was too good for us there.”