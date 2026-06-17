Messi’s second took him level with Brazil great Ronaldo on 15 goals across his six World Cup appearances

Argentina's Lionel Messi gestures to fans following the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Lionel Messi equalled Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals with a hat-trick as Argentina began their title defence with a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City.

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Argentina had started their ultimately successful 2022 campaign with defeat to Saudi Arabia, but avoided any such upset on this occasion thanks to Messi’s first World Cup treble. Messi’s second took him level with Brazil great Ronaldo on 15 goals across his six World Cup appearances. He was denied in a one-on-one by Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane and had a penalty appeal turned down before joining Germany’s Klose in a share of the record. The 38-year-old will have chances to move into the outright lead in Argentina’s remaining Group J games against Austria and Jordan next week – assuming France’s Kylian Mbappe, who is on 14 after a brace against Senegal, does not run riot against Iraq on Monday. Messi thought he had opened the scoring after only five minutes, but was denied by a tight offside call after a composed finish into the bottom corner. Read More: Argentina sweats on Lionel Messi's fitness for World Cup as legendary forward undergoes scans on hamstring injury Read More: Thomas Tuchel not ready to sing national anthem but says England job 'an honour'

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates. Picture: Getty

Four minutes later it was Algeria’s turn to be denied – this time after VAR overruled the original decision when Ibrahim Maza played in Fares Chaibi and he put a low effort past Emi Martinez. It proved to be the only attempt on target a toothless Algeria side – which surprisingly saw Riyad Mahrez dropped to the bench – could muster all evening. Messi opened the scoring after 17 minutes as he linked up with Inter Miami team-mate Rodrigo de Paul and fired a 20-yard effort into the roof of the net. Chaibi wasted an excellent chance to equalise and, at the other end, Thiago Almada fired over before the break. Lautaro Martinez shot straight at Algeria goalkeeper Zidane – the son of France World Cup winner Zinedine – who also saved well from Alexis Mac Allister on the hour mark, only for Messi to react quickest and turn in the rebound.

Thousands of fans gathered in front of a giant screen to watch the FIFA World Cup match in Bangladesh. Picture: Alamy