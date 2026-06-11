How to watch the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony - dates, times and performances revealed
The Fifa World Cup 2026 is kicking things off with three opening ceremonies. Here's all the details you need if you're watching in the UK including channels and start time.
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The Fifa football World Cup 2026 is upon us and to kick off the sporting festivities the American hosts are holding three epic opening ceremonies - so how can you watch them?
Taking place in three key locations hosting the football matches, Mexico, Canada and Los Angeles, each event will happen before a kick off from the first matches of the group stages.
Not only will there be plenty of World Cup mania happening, but each opening ceremony will also have a carefully selected performer to help entertain the crowds.
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Here's everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies from location, dates, times and how to watch in the UK.
Mexico opening ceremony
- Date: Thursday 11th June
- Time: 6:30pm BST
- Channel: ITV
The first opening ceremony takes place at the Mexico City Stadium ahead of the first World Cup game between Mexico and South Africa.
Taking to the stage will be worldwide stars Shakira and Burna Boy who will also perform the official tournament song, 'Dai Dai'.
Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla will also be performing.
Canada opening ceremony
- Date: Friday 12th June
- Time: 6:30pm BST
- Channel: BBC1
Taking place on the Friday, Canada will host their opening ceremony in Toronto at the BMO Field. This will happen before the 8pm kick off time for Canada Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.
When it comes to performances, Canada has pulled out their very best including Michael Buble, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette.
Other performers include Elyanna, Jessie Reyes, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy and William Prince also make up the line-up.
USA opening ceremony
- Date: Saturday 13th June
- Time: 12:30am BST
- Channel: BBC1
The third and final opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup 2026 will take place in Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium. This will happen for USA's first game against Paraguay.
Katy Perry and rapper Future are the headliners for this opening ceremony and will be joined by Tyla, Lisa from Blackpink, Rema and Annita.