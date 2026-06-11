The Fifa World Cup 2026 is kicking things off with three opening ceremonies. Here's all the details you need if you're watching in the UK including channels and start time.

The Fifa football World Cup 2026 is upon us and to kick off the sporting festivities the American hosts are holding three epic opening ceremonies - so how can you watch them?

Taking place in three key locations hosting the football matches, Mexico, Canada and Los Angeles, each event will happen before a kick off from the first matches of the group stages.

Not only will there be plenty of World Cup mania happening, but each opening ceremony will also have a carefully selected performer to help entertain the crowds.

Here's everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies from location, dates, times and how to watch in the UK.