Pubs and high streets are set for a major boost worth £310million as England fans prepare to back Harry Kane and his side on World Cup "Super Saturday".

As the heatwave gripping Britain eases slightly, an estimated 40 million pints of beer are expected to be drunk across the UK, both at home and in pubs, as supporters watch England take on Panama.

In New York, the team is expected to be backed by its biggest army of travelling supporters yet, as England face Panama knowing a win or a draw would be enough to send them through to the knockout stages.

Back in the UK, the game is expected to make it the busiest night for bars since Euro 2024.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that, as part of a wider £310 million matchday spending spree, around 18.5 million pints will be drunk in pubs tonight, with another 21 million consumed at home.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “We estimate an extra 4.5 million pints could be poured as people head to their local to cheer on the Three Lions, which would make this a Super Saturday for pubs.”

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