Pubs set for huge spending boost as 40 million pints to be served during 'Super Saturday' England game
The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that, as part of a wider £310 million matchday spending spree, around 18.5 million pints will be drunk in pubs tonight, with another 21 million consumed at home
Pubs and high streets are set for a major boost worth £310million as England fans prepare to back Harry Kane and his side on World Cup "Super Saturday".
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As the heatwave gripping Britain eases slightly, an estimated 40 million pints of beer are expected to be drunk across the UK, both at home and in pubs, as supporters watch England take on Panama.
In New York, the team is expected to be backed by its biggest army of travelling supporters yet, as England face Panama knowing a win or a draw would be enough to send them through to the knockout stages.
Back in the UK, the game is expected to make it the busiest night for bars since Euro 2024.
The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that, as part of a wider £310 million matchday spending spree, around 18.5 million pints will be drunk in pubs tonight, with another 21 million consumed at home.
Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “We estimate an extra 4.5 million pints could be poured as people head to their local to cheer on the Three Lions, which would make this a Super Saturday for pubs.”
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The boost will come as welcome relief for a pub industry that has been under pressure from higher taxes and wage costs.
Fuller’s chief executive Simon Emeny said the 10pm kick-off could also help keep customers out later than usual.
He said: “Key matches have previously clashed with times that are already quite busy for pubs. Everyone goes to bed earlier now and, since Covid, businesses have adapted to that. But tonight pubs will be very busy at 9pm and 10pm.”
Thousands of pubs are expected to stay open later than normal for the match, with many securing special licences.
Voucher Codes estimates that £206 million will be spent on food and drink for parties at home, with another £104 million spent in pubs.
But some landlords say the late kick-off has caused problems, with councils preventing beer gardens from showing the game because of concerns over noise.
The Prince of Wales pub in Fleet, Hampshire, said: “Due to a last-minute visit from the fun police, after someone complained we were enjoying ourselves too much, we're only permitted to show the England v Panama game in the garden until 11.30pm on Saturday.”
At The Garden House in Norwich, manager Tanya Childs said: “Our capacity for the Panama game will be down from 500 to 170 with the beer garden closed. We can't show the game in our beer garden due to a licensing restriction from the local council that the garden needs to close at 11pm.”
Around 30,000 England fans are expected to attend the match at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium, which is being referred to as New York/New Jersey for the World Cup.