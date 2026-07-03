Sir Keir Starmer makes an announcement about opening hours for the one-off last 16 World Cup 2026 match

Get on the beers? Pubs are open for later serving laws. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Pubs and bars will be able to stay open until 5am on Monday so England fans can come together to watch the World Cup last-16 match against Mexico, the government has said.

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Sir Keir Starmer ruled on Thursday that venues can extend their opening times, with the knockout match set to begin from 1am BST in Mexico City. "This change removes the need for individual premises in England and Wales to apply for extended hours, delivering a welcome boost to the hospitality sector," the government said. The added extension is on top of the pre-World Cup news that pubs would be able to open later than usual to meet the demand for England's matches that kicked off at 10pm, and finished at midnight. Scottish and Northern Irish pubs are understood not to be affected and the normal closing hour rules will be applied. Read also: Which teams are still in the World Cup and who has gone out?

Harry Kane leads his team mates in a rendition of Wonderwall after their win over DR Congo. Picture: Alamy

What are the pub licensing laws for 1am England v Mexico game? Pubs in England and Wales will be allowed to serve alcohol until 5am on Monday, July 6 - with England kicking off against Mexico at 1am BST. The match will be finished before 3am unless it goes to extra time and / or penalties, in which case another hour or so might be played out. Sir Keir said: “Football might be coming home but we’re making sure fans don’t have to. “Pubs staying open till the final whistle is good news for supporters and good news for the pubs and venues that bring our communities together. “The whole country will be backing the team. Come on England!"

Sir Keir Starmer is a fan of Arsenal. Picture: Alamy