England will play against DR Congo in Atlanta for the first round of the knockout stages on Wednesday at 5pm

It comes after previous England games were held at 9pm or 10pm BST. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Millions of extra pints are expected to be sold in pubs on Wednesday as England face DR Congo – while the number of workers calling in sick is predicted to increase.

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Four million extra pints are set to be poured on Wednesday, which would be a £20 million boost to pubs across the UK, according to estimates from the British Beer and Pub Association. Meanwhile, some employers are allowing staff to work flexible hours, closing early or are bringing TVs into workplaces ahead of the 5pm kick-off, but Alan Price, chief executive of BrightHR, still expects there to be a rise in sickness on Wednesday and Thursday. England will play against DR Congo in Atlanta for the first round of the knockout stages on Wednesday at 5pm. It comes after previous England games were held at 9pm or 10pm BST. Andy Tighe, chief strategy officer at the British Beer and Pub Association, said the game will be “a welcome boost to trade”. Read More: England's World Cup right-back crisis deepens as James and Quansah miss training before Congo clash Read More: Haaland sends Norway through to World Cup last-16 clash against Brazil with last minute goal to beat Ivory Coast 2-1

our million extra pints are set to be poured on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

He said: “We’re very excited, it’s a great time, and because it’s the first knockout round as well it’s make or break, so there’s a lot riding on it. “We are expecting the pubs to be busy. “All in all, it should be a very positive evening for pubs, we’re very excited.” He added: “We’ve definitely seen some big upticks across the country in pubs for the previous games as well. “We’ve seen in previous tournaments that as the tournament progresses, the level of interest only increases.” Mr Tighe said margins in pubs have been “squeezed and squeezed and squeezed”, so “occasions like this are as important as ever”.

Nico O'Reilly #3, John Stones #5 and Eberechi Eze #21 of England disembark from the plane as the England team arrive in Atlanta ahead of playing DR Congo. Picture: Getty