With 16 host cities and more than 6.5 million fans expected, the 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, and one of the most challenging major events ever to secure. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

For tens of thousands of British fans, the 2026 World Cup promises the ultimate football pilgrimage: packed stadiums, sprawling fan parks and a six-week festival stretching across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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But behind the spectacle lies a more complicated reality. Set to be the largest World Cup in history, the 2026 tournament will stretch across 16 cities in the US, Mexico and Canada, with more than 6.5 million fans expected, turning the event into a vast, complex security operation. Security experts warn that while the tournament will deliver unforgettable moments, it will also bring a mix of disruption, criminal exploitation and flashpoint risks that travelling supporters need to understand before they board a flight. The biggest threat is not a single catastrophic attack, but something quieter and more persistent: disruption. Sara Melchiades, Intelligence Analyst at Crisis24, said the scale of the tournament will create “heightened operational, security and reputational risks”, with heavy security measures, protests and crowd control issues likely to affect transport routes and access to venues. Road closures, restricted zones and intensive screening are expected to become part of the matchday experience, while large fan festivals could create their own challenges around crowd management and safety. “The scale and passion of the tournament can also lead to hooliganism, disorderly conduct, and unpredictable crowd behaviour,” she warned, adding that the risk of protests, vandalism or even isolated attacks cannot be ruled out. Read more: England reveal new World Cup kit as 'woke' St George’s Cross design is scrapped Read more: Arsenal defender back in England squad for first time since 2022 World Cup departure

Large numbers of US law enforcement will be on duty for the World Cup. Picture: Getty

For British fans, that means the biggest danger may be getting caught in something they never intended to be part of. Aran Dharmeratnam, a security expert and founder of Tri-Tier Training, said group behaviour is often where situations begin to spiral. “It’s easy to get into a festive spirit,” he said, but warned that loud or boisterous behaviour in bars or public viewing areas can “attract the wrong attention from other parties or those quick to agitate.” “Be aware of group dynamics and be ready to disengage… sometimes this may require you to leave a venue.” His advice is blunt: don’t get dragged into someone else’s problem. “Events can get out of hand very quickly; learn to read the signs.” That risk is amplified by the way US law enforcement operates. With security on high alert throughout the tournament, officers are expected to respond quickly and decisively to anything perceived as a threat. “If you are given instructions by US law enforcement, stay calm and be polite,” Dharmeratnam said. “It’s not wise to argue or act in a way that causes the situation to escalate.” In practical terms, that means British fans used to a more relaxed approach at home may find themselves in far less forgiving situations overseas.

The US Secret Service will be the lead agency for National Special Security Events. Picture: Getty

Beyond crowd trouble, criminal activity is expected to surge. Melchiades warned that the tournament will attract organised crime groups looking to exploit the influx of money and visitors, with risks including counterfeit tickets, illegal gambling networks and prostitution rings. Fans hunting for last-minute deals or unofficial sellers could find themselves out of pocket or worse. Cyber threats are also looming in the background. Darren Anstee, chief technology officer for security at NETSCOUT, said the tournament’s scale makes it “a marquee target for hacktivists and cybercriminals”. Distributed denial-of-service attacks could disrupt ticketing systems, broadcasts or venue connectivity, while attackers may already be probing systems ahead of kick-off. “A single incident could cause major operational disruption,” he warned For fans, that could mean anything from inaccessible tickets to travel chaos and disrupted matches.

The 2026 World Cup will be the biggest ever, spread across 16 cities and expected to pull in over 6.5 million fans, a scale that creates huge opportunities, and equally huge security risks. Picture: Getty

As LBC's Crime Correspondent, Andy Hughes revealed, ISIS has explicitly encouraged its followers to target the 2026 tournament for “mass casualty” attacks. The group’s propaganda has singled out major sporting events as prime targets, with security sources warning the risk is most likely to come from lone actors inspired rather than directed by the organisation. Former UK counter-terror policing chief Neil Basu told LBC this is “straight out of the ISIS playbook”, adding that Western security services will already be preparing for attacks on crowded venues. Intelligence assessments continue to warn that lone attackers remain the most likely form of terrorist threat in the US, often driven by extremist propaganda rather than direct command structures. But even here, experts stress perspective.Matthew Albans, chief technology officer at Roke, said a direct attack on the World Cup would be “incredibly unlikely” due to the global consequences. Instead, the greater risk lies in smaller-scale disruption. He pointed to the possibility of nuisance drone activity over fan zones or cyber attacks targeting infrastructure, designed to cause inconvenience rather than mass casualties. “This is the ideal playing ground for grey zone warfare,” he said, describing tactics that create disruption without triggering a full-scale response.

Federal law enforcement is expected to deploy sniper teams to protect fans at the games. Picture: Getty