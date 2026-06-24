LIVE: Scotland 2-0 down as Tartan Army self-destruct to give Vinicius Jr a brace courtesy of McKenna and Gunn mistakes
Steve Clarke and co are facing legendary gaffer Carlo Ancelotti and Brazil, with a maiden knockout tie in a World Cup on the line
Scotland's World Cup knockout hopes are dangling by a thread as Vinicius Jr scored a brace courtesy of mistakes from Scott McKenna and Angus Gunn.
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Steve Clarke's side know that a win against Ancelotti's Selecao can guarantee a berth in the knockout phase for the very first time.
Vini was almost gifted another goal after he robbed the ball from Hendry and slotted past Gunn before VAR adjudged the Real Madrid winger to have fouled the defender.
Scotland could still qualify for the next round even if they lose, but would require results elsewhere to go their way and likely to avoid a large scoreline.
Follow updates from Scotland's World Cup Group C match with Brazil below.
SCOTLAND 0-2 BRAZIL
Brazil were gifted an early lead - after a poor touch from McKenna allowed Vinicius to sit Gunn down and roll into an empty net after just six minutes.
And the Real Madrid winger was almost given another present - after dispossessing a slack Jack Hendry and sliding the ball past the keeper. But VAR ruled it out, perhaps fortunately for Scotland!
But he made up for it, as a peach of a Casemiro cross was flapped at by Gunn allowing Brazil's talisman to tap home.
Scotland need to avoid a heavy defeat to keep hopes of knockout qualification alive.
HALF-TIME: SCOTLAND 0-2 BRAZIL
45+5': Almost goodnight for Scotland as Gunn saves from Rayan
Andy Robertson is duped by Rayan who taps the ball over his head and gives himself a one-on-one.
The winger could not capitalise as Gunn came steaming out to save it.
Could have been goodnight Vienna (or Miami, I suppose).
Scotland's hopes are hanging by a thread.
GOAL! Vini doubles Brazil's lead to make it 2-0
That one will stand! After failing to clear their lines on the edge of the box, Casemiro fires a cross into Vinicius Jr at the back post.
Angus Gunn flaps at it and Vini taps home with the net gaping under a little pressure from the Scottish defence.
Hate to say it, but that's the third time that Scotland have been the architects of their own destruction.
2-0.
45': Doak nearly gets a shot off
Ben Gannon Doak has been off it, but after scuffing his first shot following him drifting into the box he almost gets a better effort away...
But he's tackled well by the Brazil defence.
44': Cunha shot cleared off the line by Patterson!
A great passage of play from Brazil sees Vini Jr find Cunha by the penalty spot.
It's past Gunn but Patterson clears it off the line sensationally!
43': Haiti retake the lead!
An absolute howitzer from Sunderland's Wilson Isidor has put Haiti 2-1 up!
42': Morocco equalise against Haiti
Elsewhere in Group C, Morocco have equalised via captain Achraf Hakimi.
38': Rayan wastes a chance
A Brazil counter sees a 4v4 develop for the Selecao.
Rayan was bringing it forward and instead of playing in his teammates, he takes a pot shot, and it sailed wide.
Let off.
34': Scotland on top
As we have seen so often in this World Cup, Scotland have used the hydration break to great advantage.
They've woken up - perhaps spurred on by the luck of that VAR decision going their way to keep the Selecao in touching distance.
They're battling again.
32': Scotland have another corner
After a touch finds McGinn, a neat passage of play ends with Scotland's third corner of the match in quick succession.
And it's a free-kick for Brazil as Jack Hendry wrestles with Bruno Guimaraes.