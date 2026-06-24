Scotland's World Cup knockout hopes are dangling by a thread as Vinicius Jr scored a brace courtesy of mistakes from Scott McKenna and Angus Gunn.

Steve Clarke's side know that a win against Ancelotti's Selecao can guarantee a berth in the knockout phase for the very first time.

Vini was almost gifted another goal after he robbed the ball from Hendry and slotted past Gunn before VAR adjudged the Real Madrid winger to have fouled the defender.

Scotland could still qualify for the next round even if they lose, but would require results elsewhere to go their way and likely to avoid a large scoreline.

Follow updates from Scotland's World Cup Group C match with Brazil below.