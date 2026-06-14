John McGinn has opened the scoring in Boston, as Scotland lead Haiti 1-0.

After an evenly-fought first half hour, Che Adams brought down a long ball and passed it out to Gannon-Doak, who gets the ball back into Adams.

The Torino man's close-range shot cannoned off Placide - but fell out to John McGinn on the penalty spot, who powered it into the top-right of the goal.

Steve Clarke's side are face the central American minnows in a must-win match in their quest to qualify from Group C.

Follow live updates of Scotland's Group C clash with Haiti below...