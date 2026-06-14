LIVE: John McGinn's deflected shot puts Scotland 1-0 against Haiti
The Tartan Army have taken over Boston as they prepare to host central American minnows Haiti in their first World Cup match for 28 years.
John McGinn has opened the scoring in Boston, as Scotland lead Haiti 1-0.
Listen to this article
After an evenly-fought first half hour, Che Adams brought down a long ball and passed it out to Gannon-Doak, who gets the ball back into Adams.
The Torino man's close-range shot cannoned off Placide - but fell out to John McGinn on the penalty spot, who powered it into the top-right of the goal.
Steve Clarke's side are face the central American minnows in a must-win match in their quest to qualify from Group C.
Follow live updates of Scotland's Group C clash with Haiti below...
HAITI 0-1 SCOTLAND
John McGinn opened the scoring for Scotland in the 29th minute after an end-to-end start in Massachusetts.
The Aston Villa talisman has scored Scotland's first World Cup goal since Craig Burley notched in their 1-1 draw with Norway at France '98.
After Brazil and Morocco played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in New Jersey, Steve Clarke's side could make a massive stride towards their goal if they beat Haiti.
HALF-TIME: Haiti 0-1 Scotland
The referee has brought the first half to an end.
Scotland have been steady and got the opener - but face a battle to get the three points from a spirited Haiti side.
45+1': Haiti pushing for an equaliser
The final ball has not been there for Les Grenadiers so far but they are seeing a lot of the ball in the middle of the park.
Scotland will be desperate to get in at half-time still 1-0 up.
45': Four minutes of added time
With the hydration break and the goal celebrations, the Algerian referee has added four minutes on.
40': An evenly-fought contest so far
Anyone suggesting this would be a walk-over was dead wrong.
Haiti's Deedson and Bellegarde are causing all sorts of problems for Scotland.
The Haitians' physicality is impressive. But the first piece of quality from either side has given Scotland the lead.
34: Scotland let off after Gunn mistake
Deedson pops a ball into Scotland's goalkeeper Gunn who spills the ball, but Isidor could not control it and the Tartan Army are relieved.
Still a game on here!
33': Scotland top of Group C as it stands
After John McGinn's opener, Scotland are now top of Group C.
Above both Morocco and Brazil, the sides which helped dump them out of France '98.
Funny old game, football.
27': GOAL! John McGinn drives home!
Scotland have lift-off! John McGinn has opened the scoring and scored the Tartan Army's first goal at the World Cup since their 1-1 draw with Norway 28 long years ago!
Che Adams brings down a long ball and passes it out to Gannon-Doak, who gets the ball back into Adams whose close-range shot cannons off Placide.
But it falls out to John McGinn on the penalty spot, who powers it into the top-right!
1-0!
22': Isidor asks for a penalty - VAR will check this
A very dangerous cross in from Deedson looks destined for Isidor who goes down under pressure from Hendry.
The Sunderland man is adamant that he should get a spot-kick - but the referee waves it away.
And we're onto our first hydration break of the game..
19': Scotland and Haiti both lumping it long
Well, if both sides lining up in a 4-4-2 was not enough, Scotland and Haiti are embracing long-balls like it's the 1970s all over again.
Both pairs of centre-backs are lumping it forward and trying to flick on in the midfield - with the Haitians having the better of the play so far.
Steve Clarke's side are not having it all their own way like many expected...
16: McTominay rattles the post!
Gannon-Doak picks up a long ball up-field and just spins Experience brilliantly.
McTominay is arriving late and receives the pass at the edge of the box, sending his curled shot against Placide's near post!
Close from the Napoli man. Very close.