John McGinn scored the only goal of the game - and Steve Clarke's team had to hang on against a spirited Haiti side

Scotland have won their first World Cup game since 1990 as they ground out a 1-0 victory against Haiti in Boston. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

Scotland have won their first World Cup game since 1990 as they ground out a 1-0 victory against Haiti in Boston.

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Thousands of Scotland fans had made the journey to Foxborough in good spirits and they enjoyed an encouraging start, with Ben Gannon-Doak’s early shot saved by Haiti keeper Johny Placide before Scott McTominay headed an Andy Robertson cross over the bar. But Haiti grew into the game, and after an evenly-fought first half-hour, Che Adams brilliantly brought down a long ball and passed it out to Gannon-Doak, who gave it back to the striker. The Torino man's close-range shot cannoned off the Haitian goalkeeper - but the ball fell out to John McGinn on the penalty spot, who powered it into the top-right of the goal. Read More: LIVE: Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 to win first World Cup game since 1990 and top Group C Read More: England recover stolen World Cup training equipment

McGinn's shot was deflected in to put the Tartan Army 1-0 up in the 29th minute. Picture: Reuters

The win puts the Tartan Army in a good position to qualify for the knockout phases - following Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw earlier in the day. Picture: Reuters

Scotland were making their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1998 - where they were dumped out without winning a game. The win puts the Tartan Army in a good position to qualify for the knockout phases - following Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw earlier in the day. The victory moved Scotland to the top of Group C in their long-awaited return to the World Cup. The Caribbean country, ranked 83rd in the world, were on the face of it the best chance for three points and denying a first Scotland win in the finals since 1990, but they proved troublesome.

Thousands of Scotland fans had made the journey to Foxborough. Picture: Reuters

There were only occasional moments of brightness from Scotland- mostly from winger Ben Gannon-Doak in the first half – rather than any sort of control and they looked out of sorts in the final stages. Nevertheless, Morocco and Brazil drew 1-1 in New Jersey earlier in the day which means Scotland top the group with three points going into the second fixture against AFCON champions at the same venue next Friday before travelling to Miami to face the Brazilians on June 24 and looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time. Friendly wins over Curacao and Bolivia had imbued the Tartan Army, still high with the 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park last November, which clinched qualification, with added confidence.

Ben Gannon-Doak was the best player on the pitch. Picture: Reuters