Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in nervy first World Cup win since 1990
John McGinn scored the only goal of the game - and Steve Clarke's team had to hang on against a spirited Haiti side
Scotland have won their first World Cup game since 1990 as they ground out a 1-0 victory against Haiti in Boston.
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Thousands of Scotland fans had made the journey to Foxborough in good spirits and they enjoyed an encouraging start, with Ben Gannon-Doak’s early shot saved by Haiti keeper Johny Placide before Scott McTominay headed an Andy Robertson cross over the bar.
But Haiti grew into the game, and after an evenly-fought first half-hour, Che Adams brilliantly brought down a long ball and passed it out to Gannon-Doak, who gave it back to the striker.
The Torino man's close-range shot cannoned off the Haitian goalkeeper - but the ball fell out to John McGinn on the penalty spot, who powered it into the top-right of the goal.
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Scotland were making their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1998 - where they were dumped out without winning a game.
The win puts the Tartan Army in a good position to qualify for the knockout phases - following Brazil and Morocco's 1-1 draw earlier in the day.
The victory moved Scotland to the top of Group C in their long-awaited return to the World Cup.
The Caribbean country, ranked 83rd in the world, were on the face of it the best chance for three points and denying a first Scotland win in the finals since 1990, but they proved troublesome.
There were only occasional moments of brightness from Scotland- mostly from winger Ben Gannon-Doak in the first half – rather than any sort of control and they looked out of sorts in the final stages.
Nevertheless, Morocco and Brazil drew 1-1 in New Jersey earlier in the day which means Scotland top the group with three points going into the second fixture against AFCON champions at the same venue next Friday before travelling to Miami to face the Brazilians on June 24 and looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.
Friendly wins over Curacao and Bolivia had imbued the Tartan Army, still high with the 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park last November, which clinched qualification, with added confidence.
Sebastien Migne’s side, however, looked lively going forward, albeit wayward all night with their final touches.
In the 17th minute, McTominay rattled the post with a drive from 16-yards after being set up by the lively Gannon-Doak.
Just before the first water break, Grant Hanley’s robust challenge on Isidor inside the box had Haiti claiming a penalty but to no avail.
Scotland’s breakthrough came after striker Che Adams got on the end of a Gannon-Doak cross, only to see Placide block his shot but when the ball fell to McGinn, the Aston Villa playmaker quickly guided it back into the net with the help of a deflection off Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.
The Tartan Army were still celebrating an historic goal when Scotland keeper Angus Gunn spilled a shot from Carlens Arcus but the Scots survived albeit there a few more nervy moments before the break.
Scotland needed a second goal after the break to give them some breathing space.
Gannon-Doak’s angled-drive shot from a Robertson cross was blocked by Martin Experience for a corner, which ultimately came to nothing.
Still, Haiti offered a threat going forward, only to spoil good work with a poor end product.
In the 73rd minute, McGinn missed the target from 16 yards when he only had Placide to beat and the anxiety remained.
Haiti kept pressing for the leveller and with five minutes remaining Haiti’s Frantzdy Pierrot headed wide from 10 yards, spurning a great chance.
It was a crucial victory for the Scots but they will need to produce better if they are to get out of the group.