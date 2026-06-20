Scotland have been beaten 1-0 by Morocco in Boston - after their opponents scored the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup so far. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

Scotland have been beaten 1-0 by Morocco in Boston - after their opponents scored the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup so far.

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The Tartan Army were dominated by Morocco in the first-half - with a first-ever knockout qualification on the line. Morocco's centre-forward Saibari scored after just 73 seconds to put the AFCON champions 1-0 up. The PSV bagsman sprinted past Grant Hanley, after the Scottish defender took a step forward. The incoming Bayern Munich signing then fired past Gunn to put the fancied Moroccans one up.

Morocco's centre-forward Saibari scored after just 73 seconds to put the AFCON champions 1-0 up. Picture: Reuters

Steve Clarke's team could have conceded more in the first-half - but hung on until the first hydration break and then grew into the game. Half-time came at a bad time for Scotland, who had half-sights of goal before the referee blew his whistle. Their performance after the break against Morocco will bolster confidence that was bereft in the first half. Clarke switched up his side by bringing in Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie for Aaron Hickey, Ben Gannon-Doak and Lawrence Shankland, and moving to a 4-5-1 with Che Adams leading the line.

Scotland should have had a penalty awarded when Scott McTominay was hauled down on 80 minutes. Picture: Reuters