Scotland beaten 1-0 as Morocco score fastest goal of 2026 World Cup
Scotland have been beaten 1-0 by Morocco in Boston - after their opponents scored the fastest goal of the 2026 World Cup so far.
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The Tartan Army were dominated by Morocco in the first-half - with a first-ever knockout qualification on the line.
Morocco's centre-forward Saibari scored after just 73 seconds to put the AFCON champions 1-0 up.
The PSV bagsman sprinted past Grant Hanley, after the Scottish defender took a step forward.
The incoming Bayern Munich signing then fired past Gunn to put the fancied Moroccans one up.
Steve Clarke's team could have conceded more in the first-half - but hung on until the first hydration break and then grew into the game.
Half-time came at a bad time for Scotland, who had half-sights of goal before the referee blew his whistle.
Their performance after the break against Morocco will bolster confidence that was bereft in the first half.
Clarke switched up his side by bringing in Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie for Aaron Hickey, Ben Gannon-Doak and Lawrence Shankland, and moving to a 4-5-1 with Che Adams leading the line.
After struggling to get clear cut attempts, Scotland brought on winger Ben Gannon-Doak of Bournemouth who began running Noussair Mazraoui ragged.
And it was from the wing which he created the chance which found its way to Scott McTominay, who was hauled down on 80 minutes.
But the Uzbek ref waved it away - much to the frustration of the fans and Scotland bench.
A late flourish from Scotland could not be converted into an equaliser - and after a drab corner and foul by sub Anthony Ralston saw the whistle ring out and condemn the Tartan Army to defeat.
The result leaves Steve Clarke needing a result against Brazil in Miami next week to guarantee progression.
Scotland could still reach the last 32 if they finish on three points but a draw against Brazil would significantly boost their chances of a first-ever appearance in the knockout stage.