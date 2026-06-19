Scotland have conceded after just 73 seconds as Morocco took an early lead in their crucial World Cup group clash.

Steve Clarke’s men are taking on Morocco on Friday night in the second group stage game, kicking off at 11pm UK time.

If Scotland can turn it around, a win could secure a first-ever knockout place at a FIFA World Cup, as they prepare to face a talented Morocco side in Boston.

While thousands of the Tartan Army have travelled to the US for the game, excitement is also at fever pitch back in Scotland, with venues packed.

Clarke has rung in the changes, with Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Ryan Christie all coming into the side.

They face a Morocco side who looked good value against Brazil, and contains the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Ayoub Bouddi, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Follow live updates below as Scotland take on Morocco in a crucial World Cup Group C match...