LIVE: Scotland concede after just 73 seconds as Saibari puts Morocco 1-0 up in Boston
Scotland's Group C match against Morocco could see the Tartan Army progress to the second round of a World Cup for the very first time.
Scotland have conceded after just 73 seconds as Morocco took an early lead in their crucial World Cup group clash.
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Steve Clarke’s men are taking on Morocco on Friday night in the second group stage game, kicking off at 11pm UK time.
If Scotland can turn it around, a win could secure a first-ever knockout place at a FIFA World Cup, as they prepare to face a talented Morocco side in Boston.
While thousands of the Tartan Army have travelled to the US for the game, excitement is also at fever pitch back in Scotland, with venues packed.
Clarke has rung in the changes, with Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Ryan Christie all coming into the side.
They face a Morocco side who looked good value against Brazil, and contains the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Ayoub Bouddi, and Noussair Mazraoui.
Follow live updates below as Scotland take on Morocco in a crucial World Cup Group C match...
SCOTLAND 0-1 MOROCCO
The Tartan Army are being dominated by Morocco - with a first-ever knockout qualification on the line in Boston.
Steve Clarke has brought Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson and Ryan Christie into his side - and has started talisman Scott McTominay up front.
Morocco's centre-forward Saibiri scored after just 73 seconds to put the AFCON champions 1-0 up.
45+5': HALF-TIME: SCOTLAND 0-1 MOROCCO
Peeeep! That's the half - and Scotland have work to do if they are to all but secure World Cup knockout football for the first time.
45': Scotland grow into the game
Scotland have had a few moments in the waning minutes of the first half where they've looked dangerous.
McTominay and Adams have had a scuff a piece, and Robertson has found space down the side but not managed to find a blue shirt.
More encouraging signs after such a period of domination from Morocco.
38': Peril in every Morocco attack
The only silver lining for Steve Clarke and co is that this is only 1-0.
As we saw in the Switzerland v Qatar game last week, you do not want to be within touching distance going into the final stretch of a World Cup game.
35': CHANCE! El-Khannous skies it after Saibari wins ball
Saibari takes the ball from Scott McTominay in the midfield after probably a foul on the Napoli man.
He carries it and lays it off to El-Khannous who takes a touch and it just flies high and wide.
Let-off for Scotland
32': Boos for Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi, who is set to face trial for rape in France in the near-future, is currently getting booed with every touch of the ball.
The PSG player denies the charges against him.
31': Morocco continue to dominate
McGinn is dispossessed and the Moroccans stream forward, but Lewis Ferguson is fouled blocking the ball and Scotland have a reprieve.
Still one-way traffic.
28': Back underway in Boston
Steve Clarke has had a chance to reinvigorate his team.
And they need it frankly.
23': First hydration break - and Scotland need to regroup
We're onto the hydration break - and Scottish fans will not be booing it this time...
They need to regroup because Morocco could run away with this.
23': YELLOW CARD: Diop booked for grabbing Adams
Che Adams had turned Fulham's Issa Diop in the middle of the park - with the centre back grabbing his shirt to stop him going clear.
Free kick to Scotland in the middle of the Morocco half - and Diop is the first player in the book.
The free-kick goes out wide but Christie cannot find McTominay in the middle.
18': SAVE: Gunn makes a good save to deny Hakimi
Hakimi roams across to the right flank and very nearly beats Gunn after getting in behind the Scottish back line.
But the stopper is matched to it, blocking the latest effort from plunging Scotland into further trouble.
They're knocking on the door.