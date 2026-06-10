The administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup

Referee Omar Artan gestures during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 third place match. Picture: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Trump administration said the United States had denied Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan entry for the World Cup because of his links to "suspected members of terror organisations".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern ahead of the World Cup, with Washington imposing a sweeping travel ban last year on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia. Artan, Africa's referee of the year in 2025, had been set to become the first Somali to officiate at football's global showpiece but was turned back by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over the weekend. A FIFA spokesperson said Artan would now not be able to train or officiate at the tournament, which kicks off this week in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Somalia's government said it had unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the US and FIFA so that Artan could enter the country and was saddened by what had happened. Read more: 'Unfair and exploitative': Fans treated as 'cash cows' as they face £24k World Cup final tickets Read more: Which World Cup countries have a travel ban to the US?

A view of FIFA World Cup 26 Winner Trophy. Picture: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

"His international achievements are a source of honour and pride for the Somali people," the sports ministry said in a statement. Without identifying Artan, the CBP said in a statement that a Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul on Saturday and was deemed inadmissible due to vetting concerns. An administration official later said CBP officials had determined that Artan was a threat to national security. "Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organisations, was discovered," the official said in comments shared with reporters on condition of anonymity. That made the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the official added. "President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country, full stop." The Somali Football Federation (SFF) expressed sadness over the incident, calling Artan's appointment a milestone for the country that resulted from years of dedication, professionalism and integrity.