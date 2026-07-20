Spanish football fans celebrate on London’s streets after World Cup triumph
Videos circulating on social media showed revellers dancing on the roofs of cars in Piccadilly in the early hours of Monday
Spanish football fans took to the streets of London to celebrate their country’s 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina.
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Spain clinched their second World Cup title as substitute Ferran Torres struck deep into stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1–0 victory over reigning champions Argentina, in what could prove to be Lionel Messi’s final appearance on football’s biggest stage.
Videos circulating on social media showed revellers dancing on the roofs of cars in Piccadilly in the early hours of Monday.
Fans could be seen waving flags and chanting loudly as car horns blared in the background.
Spanish fans, alongside Argentina supporters, also gathered at the Box Park in Wembley to watch the game.
As fans celebrated on the streets in London and New York, congratulatory messages flooded social media back in Spain.
Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated with a post on X, captioning a photo of the national side: “WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!”
Congratulations were also echoed by the Spanish royal family, who said in a social media statement that the win was “a triumph that will remain forever in the history of Spanish sport”.
¡¡SOMOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!! 🇪🇸— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 19, 2026
¡Enorme nuestra Selección!
Gracias, equipo. https://t.co/COdzwptze2
King Felipe was seen congratulating the players after the win alongside Queen Letizia and their daughter, Princess Leonor.
Retired tennis great Rafael Nadal shared a video of himself reacting to the win on social media, captioning the X post “LET’S GOOOOO … WORLD CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME!’”
VAMOOOOOOOS 🇪🇸🏆— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 19, 2026
¡CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO POR SEGUNDA VEZ! ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IbkSFwOqgy
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz celebrated in a post on X: “LET’S GO SPAIN!!!!!!!!!!!”
United States President Donald Trump was among the high-profile figures in attendance at MetLife Stadium in New York, joined by Sir David Beckham, his wife Lady Victoria Beckham, and their sons Cruz and Romeo.
Matt Damon, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Mick Jagger, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were all snapped in the crowd watching the game.
The US President, joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, handed the trophy to Spain skipper Rodri after a deserved 1-0 extra-time win against Argentina, but appeared to stay on the podium.
The Manchester City midfielder appeared to gently guide Mr Trump to the side of the stage, as did Infantino, but he was still in shot when the World Cup was hoisted aloft.
Before the match, a string of stars appeared for the tournament’s closing ceremony, including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, pop star Robbie Williams and US singer Jennifer Hudson.
FIFA extended the interval of the match between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey to allow for an 11-minute spectacle featuring performances from artists including Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber.
The show resulted in the customary 15-minute half-time break lasting more than 27 minutes.