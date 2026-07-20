Videos circulating on social media showed revellers dancing on the roofs of cars in Piccadilly in the early hours of Monday

Spanish supporters celebrate in Leicester Square after a dominant Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 World Cup with Ferran Torres breaking Argentina’s 10-man resistance. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

Spanish football fans took to the streets of London to celebrate their country’s 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina.

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Spain clinched their second World Cup title as substitute Ferran Torres struck deep into stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1–0 victory over reigning champions Argentina, in what could prove to be Lionel Messi’s final appearance on football’s biggest stage. Videos circulating on social media showed revellers dancing on the roofs of cars in Piccadilly in the early hours of Monday. Fans could be seen waving flags and chanting loudly as car horns blared in the background. Spanish fans, alongside Argentina supporters, also gathered at the Box Park in Wembley to watch the game.

Spanish supporters wildly celebrate in Piccadilly Circus after a dominant Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 World Cup with Ferran Torres breaking Argentina’s 10-man resistance. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

Spanish supporters celebrate in Piccadilly Circus after a dominant Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 World Cup with Ferran Torres breaking Argentina’s 10-man resistance. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

As fans celebrated on the streets in London and New York, congratulatory messages flooded social media back in Spain. Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated with a post on X, captioning a photo of the national side: “WE ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!” Congratulations were also echoed by the Spanish royal family, who said in a social media statement that the win was “a triumph that will remain forever in the history of Spanish sport”.

¡¡SOMOS CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO!! 🇪🇸



¡Enorme nuestra Selección!



Gracias, equipo. https://t.co/COdzwptze2 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 19, 2026

King Felipe was seen congratulating the players after the win alongside Queen Letizia and their daughter, Princess Leonor. Retired tennis great Rafael Nadal shared a video of himself reacting to the win on social media, captioning the X post “LET’S GOOOOO … WORLD CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME!’”

VAMOOOOOOOS 🇪🇸🏆



¡CAMPEONES DEL MUNDO POR SEGUNDA VEZ! ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/IbkSFwOqgy — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz celebrated in a post on X: “LET’S GO SPAIN!!!!!!!!!!!” United States President Donald Trump was among the high-profile figures in attendance at MetLife Stadium in New York, joined by Sir David Beckham, his wife Lady Victoria Beckham, and their sons Cruz and Romeo. Matt Damon, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Mick Jagger, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were all snapped in the crowd watching the game.

US rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce attend the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

The US President, joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, handed the trophy to Spain skipper Rodri after a deserved 1-0 extra-time win against Argentina, but appeared to stay on the podium. The Manchester City midfielder appeared to gently guide Mr Trump to the side of the stage, as did Infantino, but he was still in shot when the World Cup was hoisted aloft. Before the match, a string of stars appeared for the tournament’s closing ceremony, including Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, pop star Robbie Williams and US singer Jennifer Hudson.

Actor Tom Cruise is seen prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

(L-R) Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin, V, J-Hope, and Jimin of BTS perform during FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen