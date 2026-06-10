The 2026 World Cup is about to kick off with more teams than ever before, meaning more of your friends and colleagues can join in with a sweepstake.

With 48 teams playing in the US, Canada and Mexico, the odds are not in your favour that you will draw England, Spain, France or another favourite.

But even if you are lumbered with minnows Qatar, Haiti or Curacao, perhaps a sweepstake investment might make some of the late night / early morning World Cup matches a little more inviting.

Here is what you need to know.

Read also: 'We dare to dream' says England boss Tuchel as Three Lions prepare for first group match

Read also: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, makes Portugal World Cup 2026 squad

How to play

Sweepstake rules are quite simple, World Cup 2026 teams are picked out of a hat at random and the player who selects the champions wins then game.

Most sweepstakes involve a financial incentive as well, with players putting in an agreed-upon amount of money, and the winner taking the spoils.

To play our version, download and then print out the PDF before cutting between the lines of the teams. Put these into a container and hand them out at random.

Follow this link to view, download and print the 2026 World Cup sweepstake.