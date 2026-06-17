England’s eagerly anticipated Group L opener against Croatia also represents Tuchel’s first match at a major tournament, having secured World Cup qualification in flawless fashion

England head coach Thomas Tuchel. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thomas Tuchel is not yet ready to sing the national anthem but says he considers England home as he prepares to lead the nation into this summer’s World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium on Wednesday as the back-to-back European Championship runners-up look to go one step further and match Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes of 1966. England’s eagerly anticipated Group L opener against Croatia also represents Tuchel’s first match at a major tournament, having secured World Cup qualification in flawless fashion. The German coach’s passion and love for his adopted homeland has been clear since his unveiling 20 months ago, but he does not feel like he has yet earned the right to sing ‘God Save the King’. “Not yet,” Tuchel said. “I think we are not there yet. At the very end maybe. “I am still a bit shy. I don’t want to offend people and don’t want to have the focus on that now.” Read More: 'We dare to dream' says England boss Tuchel as Three Lions prepare for first group match Read More: Harry Maguire ‘shocked and gutted’ as Thomas Tuchel leaves him out of England's World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, and Harry Kane #9 of England attend the press conference of England one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Picture: Getty