Some of those who have scored pitch-side seats for the most coveted game in world football have had to fork out an astronomical £24,176

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Albania and England. Picture: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

By Connor Hand

England and Scotland fans risk being treated as “cash cows” as they face a staggering 55-fold increase in the cost of a World Cup Final ticket.

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Thousands of fans following the Three Lions and the Tartan Army are set to jet to the United States in the coming days, dreaming of a fabled run to the final, which will be held at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19. However, fans could be forced to “choose between remortgaging their homes or missing out on supporting their country”, LBC has been warned, as new data lays bare the astronomical increase in the cost of pitchside tickets for football’s most illustrious fixture. It comes as, in an exclusive interview with LBC last week, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer slammed FIFA for ticket costs, which he described as “far too expensive”. Read more: FIFA withdraws Iran fans' ticket allocation for World Cup amid Middle East conflict Read more: Somali referee to miss World Cup debut after being denied entry to US

A general view shows the New York New Jersey Stadium (temporarily renamed from Metlife Stadium) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on May 29, 2026. Picture: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Fans paid an average of £439 to watch Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup Final, where a double from Ronaldo Nazario delivered a fifth triumph for the Seleção. Yet, some of those who have scored pitch-side seats for the most coveted game in world football have had to fork out an astronomical £24,176 - 55 times the cost of an equivalent ticket in 2002. Even adjusting for inflation, this represents a 2796 per cent increase in the average cost of such a ticket. Across the tournament, from the group stages to the final, the amount fans can expect to pay for each ticket has also nearly tripled over the same period.

Fans of Uruguay cheer as the national football team arrives at Carrasco International Airport for its departure to Mexico ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Picture: Santiago Mazzarovich / AFP via Getty Images

The 2026 tournament is the first time that FIFA used dynamic ticket pricing, a controversial tactic that sees prices escalate in line with demand. It means tickets for the biggest games are selling for far more than in previous tournaments, which had fixed prices. Anna Sabine, the Liberal Democrats’ sports spokesperson, who uncovered the data, told LBC that “predatory” pricing will force fans to make potentially life-altering choices to support their team at this year’s tournament. "Football belongs to the fans, but FIFA is treating them like cash cows. The predatory dynamic pricing exploits fans’ desire to support their country and their team,” Sabine said. "To see some tickets surge to over £24,000 is simply a disgrace. Fans shouldn’t be forced to choose between remortgaging their homes or missing out on supporting their country. "Liberal Democrats are calling for an international fans charter to safeguard supporters against these unfair ticketing practices. We need to put a stop to these corporate pricing strategies before regular fans are priced out of live sport forever. “FIFA clearly is not standing up for fans, someone has to.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier. Picture: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Concerns about FIFA’s pricing have been voiced in the United States, too. The attorneys general of both New York and New Jersey have brought forward legal proceedings against the body, to investigate whether it has been “artificially inflating” costs, which have "exceeded the prices for any previous World Cup tournament". Jennifer Davenport, New York’s attorney general, called the process a "gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity and impossibly high prices" Last week, FIFA was pushed into a partial u-turn over its plans to ban fans from bringing plastic water bottles into stadiums during the tournament. Football’s governing body had concluded that allowing fans should no longer be allowed to take clear, unfilled one-litre bottles into stadiums in order to "prevent risk and injury to players and attendees".