2am kick offs? What time fans can watch England and Scotland at World Cup 2026
All the UK timings for the matches England and Scotland will play in America, Mexico and Canada
England and Scotland fans can expect a few late nights this summer, if they are to watch World Cup 2026 games live from the US, Mexico and Canada.
But the good news is that pubs are set to be allowed to open much later to screen games during the tournament, with the government looking to relax rules around closing times.
Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland are hoping to make it as well, having been given a play-off draw, which might be good for pub business - if bad for sleep!
Scotland have already booked their place in the tournament, having defeated Denmark to top their group and make it to their first World Cup since 1998.
England are also heading into the tournament in good spirits after Harry Kane helped the Three Lions ease past their opponents.
Here is what time fans can expect to see games this summer.
When is the 2026 World Cup?
The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
As was the case for the 2010 World Cup, the first match will see Mexico play South Africa, although this time it will be in Mexico City.
England will kick off their competition against Croatia on June 17, in Arlington, US.
The final will be played at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, US, on July 19 which is, naturally, the last match of the tournament.
What time will World Cup games be - and what time are they in the UK?
Games will be spread across a mixture of local times from midday to 9pm kick offs.
So, here is where it gets complicated for fans as the World Cup will be played in cities across four time zones
Pacific time: Eight hours behind BST
- Vancouver - BC Place (54,000)
- Seattle - Lumen Field (69,000)
- San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara, California) - Levi's Stadium (71,000)
- Los Angeles (Inglewood, California) - SoFi Stadium (70,000)
Mexican central time: Seven hours behind BST
- Guadalajara (Zapopan) - Estadio Akron (48,000)
- Mexico City - Estadio Banorte (83,000)
- Monterrey (Guadalupe) - Estadio BBVA (53,500)
Central time: Six hours behind BST
- Houston - NRG Stadium (72,000)
- Dallas (Arlington, Texas) - AT&T Stadium (94,000)
- Kansas City - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (73,000)
Eastern time - Five hours behind BST
- Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (75,000)
- Miami (Miami Gardens, Florida) - Hard Rock Stadium (65,000)
- Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field (69,000)
- New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, New Jersey) - MetLife Stadium (82,500)
- Toronto - BMO Field (45,000)Boston (Foxborough, Massachusetts) - Gillette Stadium (65,000)
What time will England’s matches be?
Wednesday, June 17, England vs Croatia - 9pm BST
The 3pm kick off in Arlington, which will be six hours behind UK time, making the kick off a late evening in the UK.
Tuesday, June 23, England vs Ghana - 9pm BST
A 4pm kick off. Foxborough is on the Eastern side of the US, making the time difference a little more manageable.
Saturday, June 27, Panama vs England - 10pm BST
The latest group stage match for England fans will see the Three Lions kick off at 5pm local time, but it is at least a Saturday.
What time will Scotland’s matches be?
Saturday, June 13 - Haiti vs Scotland - 2am BST (So actually, the early hours of Sunday, June 14…)
Sorry, Scottish fans… This 9pm kick off, local time, is going to keep you up all night - so let’s hope the Tartan Army can deliver in Foxborough.
Friday, June 19 - Scotland vs Morocco - 11pm BST
Another late one, Scotland will hope to deliver the goods against Morocco in their second game, also in Foxborough.
Wednesday, June 24 - Scotland vs Brazil - 11pm BST
Potentially the trickiest tie, it will be another late finish for the Scots in Brazil, which will be played in Miami.