All the UK timings for the matches England and Scotland will play in America, Mexico and Canada

Harry Kane is set to lead England into the tournament. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

England and Scotland fans can expect a few late nights this summer, if they are to watch World Cup 2026 games live from the US, Mexico and Canada.

Pubs are set to open late for the matches. Picture: Alamy

When is the 2026 World Cup? The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026. As was the case for the 2010 World Cup, the first match will see Mexico play South Africa, although this time it will be in Mexico City. England will kick off their competition against Croatia on June 17, in Arlington, US. The final will be played at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, US, on July 19 which is, naturally, the last match of the tournament.

MetLife Stadium will host the final. Picture: Alamy

What time will World Cup games be - and what time are they in the UK? Games will be spread across a mixture of local times from midday to 9pm kick offs. So, here is where it gets complicated for fans as the World Cup will be played in cities across four time zones Pacific time: Eight hours behind BST Vancouver - BC Place (54,000)

Seattle - Lumen Field (69,000)

San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara, California) - Levi's Stadium (71,000)

Los Angeles (Inglewood, California) - SoFi Stadium (70,000) Mexican central time: Seven hours behind BST Guadalajara (Zapopan) - Estadio Akron (48,000)

Mexico City - Estadio Banorte (83,000)

Monterrey (Guadalupe) - Estadio BBVA (53,500) Central time: Six hours behind BST Houston - NRG Stadium (72,000)

Dallas (Arlington, Texas) - AT&T Stadium (94,000)

Kansas City - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (73,000)

England were knocked out by France in the 2022 World Cup quarter finals. Picture: Alamy

Eastern time - Five hours behind BST Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (75,000)

Miami (Miami Gardens, Florida) - Hard Rock Stadium (65,000)

Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field (69,000)

New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, New Jersey) - MetLife Stadium (82,500)

Toronto - BMO Field (45,000)Boston (Foxborough, Massachusetts) - Gillette Stadium (65,000) What time will England’s matches be? Wednesday, June 17, England vs Croatia - 9pm BST The 3pm kick off in Arlington, which will be six hours behind UK time, making the kick off a late evening in the UK. Tuesday, June 23, England vs Ghana - 9pm BST A 4pm kick off. Foxborough is on the Eastern side of the US, making the time difference a little more manageable. Saturday, June 27, Panama vs England - 10pm BST The latest group stage match for England fans will see the Three Lions kick off at 5pm local time, but it is at least a Saturday.

Brazil beat Scotland in the opening match of the 1998 World Cup. Picture: Alamy