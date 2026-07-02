Belgium defeated Senegal in a stunning comeback, while the US rolled on after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the latest World Cup last 32 matches.

Both winners will be joined in the last 16 by England, after Harry Kane stepped up to score twice in a nervy 2-1 win over DR Congo on Wednesday.

France booked their place in the next round with an emphatic win over Sweden and Brazil overcame Japan, but there have been some surprises with Morocco beating the Netherlands and Paraguay beating Germany.

Mexico, Canada and Norway are the other teams to have qualified so far, with several more last 32 matches still to be played.

In the golden boot contest, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both have six to their names, while Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are not far behind with five each.

With 26 of the 48 teams now eliminated, here is a look at how things stand.

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