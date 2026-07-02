Which teams are still in the World Cup and who has gone out?
With 26 of the 48 teams now eliminated, here is a look at how things stand.
Belgium defeated Senegal in a stunning comeback, while the US rolled on after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the latest World Cup last 32 matches.
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Both winners will be joined in the last 16 by England, after Harry Kane stepped up to score twice in a nervy 2-1 win over DR Congo on Wednesday.
France booked their place in the next round with an emphatic win over Sweden and Brazil overcame Japan, but there have been some surprises with Morocco beating the Netherlands and Paraguay beating Germany.
Mexico, Canada and Norway are the other teams to have qualified so far, with several more last 32 matches still to be played.
In the golden boot contest, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both have six to their names, while Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are not far behind with five each.
With 26 of the 48 teams now eliminated, here is a look at how things stand.
Read also: When do England play next? Three Lions round-of-16 time and opponents confirmed
Which teams are still in the 2026 World Cup and who has gone out?
The last 16 matches confirmed
- Paraguay v France
- Canada v Morocco
- USA v Belgium
- Brazil v Norway
- Mexico v England
The other round of 32 matches
- Portugal v Croatia
- Spain v Austria
- Argentina v Cape Verde
- Australia v Egypt
- Switzerland v Algeria
- Colombia v Ghana
Teams eliminated in the last 32
- Japan,
- Ivory Coast,
- Ecuador,
- DR Congo,
- Germany,
- South Africa,
- Netherlands,
- Bosnia and Herzegovina,
- Senegal,
- Sweden
Teams that did not make it past the group stage
- South Korea,
- Czechia,
- Qatar,
- Scotland,
- Haiti,
- Turkey,
- Curacao,
- Tunisia,
- Iran,
- New Zealand,
- Uruguay,
- Saudi Arabia,
- Iraq,
- Jordan,
- Uzbekistan,
- Panama