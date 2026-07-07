Belgian players mocked Donald Trump's signature dance after knocking out the USA from the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Belgian football team have mocked Donald Trump's famous dance after eliminating the USA from the World Cup.

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As the team huddled together to celebrate Romelu Lukaku’s goal, members of the squad did impressions of the trademark dance done by the US President at MAGA rallies. Belgium went on to secure a 4-1 victory and knock the co-hosts out of the tournament in an humiliating exit. The build-up to the decisive match had been overshadowed by Trump’s apparent role in the suspending of a one-match ban for striker Folarin Balogun, who had been sent off in the win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. His admission of lobbying FIFA President Gianni Infantino has led to accusations of political interference and plunged the World Cup into chaos. Infantino is now facing calls to quit.

Belgium did the Trump dance after beating USA 😭 pic.twitter.com/xva7xWZODz — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 7, 2026

In an astonishing admission on Monday, Trump said: "I'm the one that got them to do it". The US president is said to have called FIFA on several occasions before Balogun’s ban was lifted. Speaking at the White House, he blasted the referee’s “suspect” decision to give Balogun a red card as he praised FIFA for a "really brilliant decision" to revoke the ban. Read more: Fifa boss urged to quit as Trump intervention sparks World Cup red card crisis - and USA humiliated by Belgium anyway despite President's meddling Read more: USA dumped out of World Cup by Belgium as Balogun cannot inspire hosts in 4-1 hammering

"I'm a person that loves sports and was a good athlete and I understand sports really well, really well," he said.Trump added: "That wasn't a foul... that was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other. Like, you can't take your foot and properly place it on somebody else's foot... these were two great athletes that got tangled up. "This referee is a little bit suspect. If you check his past, I don't want to say that because I don't like to create controversy, but very suspect." He went on to call Balogun "our best player", adding: “How would it be if we took Messi out, he ran into somebody, or Ronaldo, someone, Or Harry Kane- we take him out of the game because he happened to hit somebody a bit hard. It would have stained this incredible championship."

Nicolas Raskin during the match between the USA and Belgium. Picture: Getty

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, politicians and football bodies have been left furious over Trump lobbying Fifa. Klopp said: “This is our sport, not theirs. “If Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino really sorted this out between themselves, it is madness; it calls everything into question.”

Infantino at the Mexico v England match. Picture: Getty

FIFA President Gianni Infantino released a statement, claiming he will always "respect those decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them". But, he also revealed he took a phone call from Trump about the red card. He said: "I regularly discuss matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States, and on this matter, I did receive a call from President Donald Trump, just as I receive calls from heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues. During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA's independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies. "That is how FIFA's system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold. Whether we personally like a decision or not is irrelevant. Respect for independent institutions and the rule of law is what protects the integrity of our competitions and the credibility of FIFA at all times."

Belgium opened by scoring in the ninth minute, Charles De Ketelaere capitalising on some sloppy defending to tap in a pass deep in the box. The hosts looked outpaced early, but relieved some pressure at the half-hour mark when a Malik Tillman free kick made a slight deflection off the wall and sent Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois the wrong way. The raucous crowd was quietened just minutes later however – De Ketelaere nabbing his second goal through a perfectly headed cross in the six-yard box. The Americans looked energised following the half-time break, enjoying a wealth of possession in the early stages, but struggled to generate any real threatening chances.

Soccer fans gather to watch USA v Belgium. Picture: Getty

Their task got more difficult in the 57th minute when Belgium made the most of an unforced error. US goalkeeper Matt Freese came way off his line to meet a long ball but his attempted kick only found the turf, with the ball instead ending up in the possession of Hans Vanaken, whose shot beat defender Tim Ream and gave Belgium some breathing room. The US were desperate to claw one back, and substitute Sebastian Berhalter almost did just that with a shot from deep which just barely whizzed past the left post. His attempt generated some much-needed momentum for the US, who spent most of the final stages of the match camped in their attacking third but could not find the back of the net. A Romelu Lukaku goal in added time was ultimately the dagger in the heart for the US, with Belgium progressing to a quarter-final clash with Spain.