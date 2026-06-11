The World Cup has expanded to 48 teams for 2026, with four nations set to make their first-ever appearances, but most of the world has still never played in the tournament.

Fifa has grown the tournament from the 24 teams of 1994, to the 32 from 1998 to 2022, to have its highest ever intake for this edition in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The move has been criticised, with some commentators arguing that allowing first-timers Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan to enter the tournament has weakened.

“More teams than ever before, more matches than ever before,” wrote Dr Ariel Hessayon for LBC, “I am finding it hard to get excited.”

But history shows that participation in any World Cup is still an elite list.