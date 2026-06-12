Fans look on during South Korea's Group A clash with Czech Republic. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

FIFA has drawn criticism from furious football fans over hundreds of empty seats during the second match of the World Cup.

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South Korea came from 1-0 down to beat Czech Republic 2-1 in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco in the early hours of Friday morning. But despite the tournament being just a day old, the Estadio Akron appeared to have swathes of empty seats following rows of high ticket prices. The attendance was announced as 44,985, just 679 less than full capacity but large chunks of red could be seen dotted around the ground especially throughout the VIP section. Read more: Mexico breeze past South Africa 2-0 as three sent off in World Cup opener Read more: Rioters hurl rocks and petrol bombs at armed police in Mexico as violence breaks out outside World Cup opening game

FIFA have come in for criticsm after empty seats could be seen. Picture: Reuters

The more sparse areas of the stadium appeared to be in sections where ticket prices are said to have ranged between $400 (£298) for the cheapest and $5,000 (£3,730) for corporate hospitality. Picture: Getty

The more sparse areas of the stadium appeared to be in sections where ticket prices are said to have ranged between $400 (£298) for the cheapest and $5,000 (£3,730) for corporate hospitality. It comes after it emerged FIFA's ticketing practices are to be investigated by prosecutors in the US. The attorneys generals of New York and New Jersey insist the governing body must face a probe over allegations of "artificially inflating prices" and "misleading fans" over the sale of tickets.

The attendance was reported to be 44,985, with the Guadalajara Stadium having a reported capacity of 45,664. Picture: Getty

It was reported that fans may have been misled about the locations of the seats they were purchasing and FIFA’s public statements and ticket releases possibly contributing to soaring prices. It comes after the controversial FIFA President Gianni Infantino claimed in April that there had been 500 million ticket requests, in contrast to 50 million for the last two combined. Tickets for the final were released on FIFA's official "resale/exchange marketplace" website, with four seats available at $2,299,998.85 (roughly £1.7m each). FIFA does not control the asking prices on the resale website, but takes a 15% fee from both the seller and buyer of such tickets.

One fan took to social media to write: "It looked like empty seats were far more than [the attendance], I don't trust what FIFA is reporting.". Picture: Reuters

Despite the empty seats, the fans in attendance were in good spirits. Picture: Getty