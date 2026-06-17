England superfan Andy Milne, 63, said he "wouldn't miss it for the world". Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

An England superfan who put his second home on the market to fund his World Cup trip said he has no regrets and “wouldn’t miss it for the world”.

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Andy Milne, 63, told the Press Association he has paid “a huge amount” for Ubers every day since arriving in Dallas – adding: “Just jumping in to go to a bar that is an hour away has become something that is part of daily life, really.” Speaking from the Londoner Pub in the US city on Tuesday, he said: “There’s always pressure on England. “We’ve been waiting for 60 years now, we’ve got a great team. “I think because most people rate the players in our squad and we’re ranked fourth best, and we’re seeded, people are thinking it’ll come home, but there’s a lot of good teams out there.” Mr Milne, who frequently appears on TV screens during England games, said the sheer size of Texas had been the biggest surprise of the trip. “I had no idea that Texas is just so big. You can walk for a long way and get nowhere,” he said. “It’s not like a city as we know it.

England superfan Andy Milne (right) poses with an England fan at the Londoner Pub on Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. Picture: PA

“It’s just an expanse of road all over, so we’re spending a huge amount on Ubers every day and just jumping in to go to a bar that is an hour away has become something that is part of daily life, really.” Speaking at a gathering of hundreds of England supporters at the Londoner pub in Dallas, Mr Milne said the traditional pre-match atmosphere had finally arrived. He told PA: “This is the first time that I’ve seen a proper collection of England fans. “We have been to a few gatherings and get-togethers, but it’s always the same – the night before a game there’s always a great get-together. “People gravitate towards the same place. Yeah, it’s great.” Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'aggressive' cancer diagnosis in new episodes of Clarkson's Farm Read more: Inflation holds steady at 2.8% as food price rises ease

He added: “It has been a brilliant get-together. “It’s great that so many people come to the same place. “There’s a lot of English fans now and tomorrow we’re going to take over that stadium.” While hopeful England can go on to win the World Cup, Mr Milne said experience had taught him to rein in his expectations. “As long as we do ourselves proud, that’s good enough for me,” he said. “I would love England to win it but I’ve had my hopes dashed over the last 60 years, so I’m just going to go and enjoy it, and enjoy it for what it is.”

Milne before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Picture: Getty