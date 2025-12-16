FIFA has promised "more affordable" tickets for all 104 matches at next year's World Cup.

The cheapest tickets up for grabs will now go for £45 ($60) as part of the new "Supporter Entry Tier".

The new ticketing tier will be available specifically to supporters qualified teams.

In a statement, FIFA said: "With demand in the current sales phase achieving 20 million ticket requests, FIFA has confirmed that fans of the national teams that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will benefit from a dedicated ticket pricing tier, which has been designed to make following their teams on football's greatest stage more affordable.

"The newly introduced Supporter Entry Tier will be available at the fixed price of USD 60 per ticket for each of the 104 matches, including the final."

Read More: Kylian Mbappe awarded €60 million from former club PSG after dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses

Read more: Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United wanted him to leave in the summer