Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a dramatic 1–0 victory - but it was the off-field antics that overshadowed much of the game

Spain's midfielder Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a dramatic 1–0 victory over reigning champions Argentina - but it was last night's post-match drama that ultimately overshadowed the Europeans' win.

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Tempers frayed as the final whistle sparked Spanish celebrations and surely called time on 39-year-old star Lionel Messi’s last World Cup match. Billed as a box-office final between the South American and European champions, what transpired was a defence versus attack exercise as the holders showed spirit but precious little else. The footballing display may not have been the most exciting fans have ever seen as fans waited 106 minutes for a goal. But the off-field antics brought all the drama, while the American razzmatazz and star-studded entertainment bill made it a final to remember. Here are all the highlights from the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Enzo Fernandez (24) of Argentina gets a second yellow for a red card during the FIFA World Cup Final match between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Picture: Alamy

Red card for Argentina After a dirty game and a dirty tournament, Enzo Fernandez’s late challenge on Spain’s Pau Cubarsi earned him his second yellow card in the space of ten minutes. The Chelsea midfielder’s crunching tackle on the Spanish defender practically flipped him in the air. Fernandez was then shown red in the 93rd minute as Argentina’s winning hopes appeared to shatter before their eyes. It made Fernandez the sixth player in history to receive a red card in a men’s World Cup final, and the third from Argentina.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina is shown a Red card and sent off by referee Slavko Vincic. Picture: Getty

Pau Cubarsi of Spain went flying after the challenge. Picture: Getty

Post-match brawl Fernandez wasn’t the only Argentine who saw red. Leandro Paredes was also sent off but only after the final whistle when scenes turned ugly, when he grabbed Spanish midfielder Gavi by the throat and threw him to the ground. He was just one of several Argentinian players seen shoving the Spanish opposition to the ground in frustration in a showing of poor sportsmanship. Nahuel Molina also appeared to throw a punch towards one of the celebrating Spain players. Their actions have sparked fury from pundits and fans alike, who have hit out at their “indefensible thuggery and criminality”.

Leandro Paredes should be banned from international football for life viciously assaulting Spanish players after the final whistle.



Indefensible thuggery and criminality. pic.twitter.com/aW5NMMIUXE — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) July 19, 2026

Star-studded half-time show FIFA extended the interval to allow for an 11-minute spectacle featuring performances from artists including Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Justin Bieber. The show resulted in the customary 15-minute half-time break lasting more than 27 minutes. In one unlikely moment, pop icon Madonna was spotted standing next to Brazilian football legend Ronaldo.

Madonna e Ronaldo fenômeno



1998 / 2026 pic.twitter.com/yOYu2pl5Tv — Madonna Literal (@MadonnaLiteral1) July 19, 2026

Korean boyband BTS wore matching red outfits as they sung their 2020 disco anthem Dynamite. As they performed, the actor Jason Sudekis appeared in character as TV American football coach Ted Lasso. The British sitcom follows the story of an American coach hired to manage struggling English football team AFC Richmond in south west London. As he walked the stage, Sudekis said: “I think we need some heart, someone who can bring the love. You thinking what I’m thinking?” At that point Justin Bieber appeared as a substitute and stripped things back with an acoustic version of his 2025 song Everything Hallelujah, changing the last lyrics to: “It’s the World Cup, Hallelujah.” He later gave way to Colombian singer Shakira who performed in a yellow and pink outfit alongside Nigerian singer Burna Boy to sing their World Cup anthem Dai Dai. The spectacle ended with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy appearing on the pitch with the PS22 Chorus who sang: “We believe in love.” Shakira joined the group with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who curated the show and was spotted in the crowd of singers.

BTS, Coldplay, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Ted Lasso & Various Artist at Half Time Show FIFA world cup 🤍✨#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/828OOiwxYw — faisal | stllar 🧁 (@stllar2heartz) July 19, 2026

Tom Cruise's bizarre opening speech Hours earlier before the action began, there were somewhat bizarre scenes as Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise gave a passionate speech on the pitch. Grammy-award winning singer Jennifer Hudson delivered a rendition of US national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner, wearing a white gown and matching blazer. The blazer had a red, white and blue ribbon detail which tied the back of the jacket together. Williams appeared to perform the official Fifa anthem, Desire, alongside Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger and Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini. Robbie Williams wore a sparkling royal blue tracksuit and Scherzinger and Pausini wore blue gowns.Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, Italian singer-songwriter Laura Pausini and streamer IShowSpeed also performed before kick-off along with Post Malone and rapper Swae Lee.

Tom Cruise before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina starts. Interesting speech about togetherness and unity while the division instigator Trump is in the audience pic.twitter.com/aH16Cy55W2 — Emi Eleode (@EmiEleode) July 19, 2026

Other Celebrity sightings Other celebrities in the crowd included The Odyssey actor Matt Damon, comedian Will Ferrell, Dune actor Timothee Chalamet and his girlfriend, social media star Kylie Jenner, as well as former England footballer Sir David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend the FIFA Gold Carpet before the FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

US actor Timothee Chalamet (C), French journalist Marc Chalamet (L) and US Media personality Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino booed The US President and the Fifa chief were both booed as they took to the stage to award the Spanish players their trophy. Trump had earlier been briefly seen on the video screens at the stadium after the US national anthem played out, to some boos from the crowds but nothing out of the ordinary compared to his other appearances at sporting eventsBut when he stepped onto the pitch to present the winning team with their medals, a roar of boos echoed around the MetLife Stadium. The duo have come to be seen as the villains of the tournament after Trump admitted asking Infantino to review US striker Folarin Balogun’s red card. Balogun’s one-match suspension after picking up a red card in the last-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina was later delayed in a move branded highly controversial.

What it sounded like when President Trump walked onto the field with FIFA head Gianni Infantino for the World Cup trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/qEIo327rcp — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 19, 2026

Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump brought the world cup trophy over to the Spanish team. Picture: Getty

Trump refuses to leave the stage Trump appeared to awkwardly stay on the stage for the celebrations after handing Spain the trophy. He handed the trophy to Spain skipper Rodri after a deserved 1-0 extra-time win. The Manchester City midfielder appeared to gently guide Trump to the side of the stage, as did Infantino, but he was still in shot when the World Cup was hoisted aloft. The awkward gaffe comes a year on from Trump's awkward part in Chelsea’s Club World Cup trophy presentation. Trump remained on the winners’ podium after handing the trophy to Chelsea’s Reece James after beating Paris St Germain, with match-winner Cole Palmer admitting he was “confused” by the situation.

It happened again! Trump lingers on the stage as Infantino tries to direct him off of it so Spain can lift the World Cup trophy. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZvZSb67wbL — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 19, 2026

Bitter Argentines turn their backs Argentina players have been branded 'classless' after turning their backs during the trophy presentation. The squad rudely turned the other way as Spain lifted their prize in another poor showing of sportsmanship.

Argentina players with their backs to the Spain trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/NlQH9oNH1U — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) July 19, 2026