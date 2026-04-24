Football fans wanting to go to this summer's World Cup final will have to pay more than £1.7m each to attend.

Buying all four of those tickets for the match on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, would set you back more than $9.2m (£6.8m).

Tickets for the biggest game in world football have been released on FIFA's official "resale/exchange marketplace" website, with four seats available at $2,299,998.85 (roughly £1.7m each).

Tickets behind the goal are comparatively more affordable, being sold at $16,098 (£11,953).

FIFA does not control the asking prices on the resale website, but takes a 15% fee from both the seller and buyer of such tickets

In theory, this means the governing body could earn almost $600,000 from the sale of just one seat.

Fans across the globe have already slammed the tournament's high ticket prices, ahead of its kick off on June 11.

All 104 matches will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Resale tickets for previous World Cups were capped at face value.

In response to criticism over ticket pricing, organisers introduced a small number of $60 (£45) cheaper tickets.

More than five million tickets have already been sold for this year's event, with the final phase of ticket sales opening earlier this week.

A FIFA spokesperson said: "FIFA has established a ticket sales and secondary market model that reflects standard ticket market practices for major sporting and entertainment events across the host countries.

"The applicable resale facilitation fees are aligned with industry standards across North American sports and entertainment sectors.

"FIFA's variable pricing ticketing approach aligns with industry trends across various sports and entertainment sectors, where price adaptations are made to optimise sales and attendance and ensure a fair market value for events."