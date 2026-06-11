The Fifa World Cup 2026 has kicked off in the USA as teams from around the world fly in for their chance at taking home the trophy. But what teams qualified? And who didn't?

England, USA, Brazil, Canada and Portugal are just some of the football teams who qualified to compete in the highly-anticipated World Cup 2026.

With teams and squads coming together from all over the world to compete in the Fifa competition, for the next few weeks football mania will be taking over most countries across the globe.

But how many teams are in the World Cup and who are they?

Here's the full list of teams hoping to lift that World Cup 2026 trophy in the finals as well as all the teams that didn't qualify.