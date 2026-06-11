How many teams are in the World Cup 2026 and who are they?
The Fifa World Cup 2026 has kicked off in the USA as teams from around the world fly in for their chance at taking home the trophy. But what teams qualified? And who didn't?
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England, USA, Brazil, Canada and Portugal are just some of the football teams who qualified to compete in the highly-anticipated World Cup 2026.
With teams and squads coming together from all over the world to compete in the Fifa competition, for the next few weeks football mania will be taking over most countries across the globe.
But how many teams are in the World Cup and who are they?
- READ MORE: When are England's first football matches in the World Cup 2026?
- READ MORE: Can you name England's 1966 World Cup-winning team?
Here's the full list of teams hoping to lift that World Cup 2026 trophy in the finals as well as all the teams that didn't qualify.
How many teams are in the World Cup 2026?
It's a big tournament for 2026, in fact, it's one of the biggest ever with 48 men's national teams taking to pitches across America.
Fifa made the decision to expand the World Cup for 2026 to promote global inclusion as well as generally increase revenue produced from the football competition.
In 2022, the last World Cup, we saw 32 national teams compete.
Who are the teams competing in the World Cup 2026?
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Colombia
- Curacao
- Croatia
- Czechia
- Dr Congo
- Ecuador
- England
- Egypt
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Haiti
- Iran
- Iraq
- Ivory Coast
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Portugal
- Japan
- Jordan
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Scotland
- Senegal
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Turkey
- Tunisia
- United Stated of America
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
What countries didn't qualify for the World Cup 2026?
There were plenty of countries who competed for the World Cup this year but the teams to miss out on a spot in the official tournament are:
- Cameroon
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Denmark
- Hungary
- Italy
- Poland
- Ukraine
READ MORE: When are England's first football matches in the World Cup 2026?
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