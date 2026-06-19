Which World Cup games are on this weekend?
Previews of every game on TV this weekend, how to watch and when you can next catch England and Scotland
The sun is out, and the football is on for Brits this weekend, with the World Cup 2026 serving up several tasty clashes - including the hosts USA taking on Australia.
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With sunshine forecast for much of the UK, many fans have been heading for watch parties, if not beer gardens, and can do so in the calm state of knowing England are not playing until Tuesday.
Scotland do have a game, however, with their second Group C match coming on Friday night against Morocco, with Steve Clarke hoping his side can improve after their nervy 1-0 win against Haiti.
Elsewhere, world No 2-ranked team Spain are hoping to get their tournament back on track, following their 0-0 embarrassment against Cape Verde.
La Roja are playing Saudi Arabia on Sunday, which should give Lamine Yamal and co. the chance to at least break their goalscoring duck for the tournament.
Here are all the matches this weekend [Friday to Sunday, that kick off in UK hours) and where to watch.
Read also: Iran to lodge complaint over United States travel restrictions at World Cup
All of the World Cup 2026 games this weekend
USA vs Australia: Friday, June 19
- Time: 8pm BST,
- TV: BBC
A top-of-the-table clash in Group D means that one of these sides will qualify on Friday after both the US and Australia won their opening matches.
The USA beat Paraguay in their first game while Australia beat Turkey.
Scotland v Morocco: June 19
- Time: 11pm BST,
- TV: ITV
A re-run of a France 1998 World Cup group match, the Scots will aim to build on their initial Group C win against the North African side.
Brazil v Haiti: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 2am BST
- TV: ITV
A David vs Goliath clash is the other game in Group C, with five-time winners Brazil hoping to bounce back from their draw with Morocco against the unfancied Haiti.
Turkey v Paraguay: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 5am BST,
- TV: ITV
A last-chance saloon of a Group D clash, with Turkey and Paraguay having both lost their first games.
Netherlands v Sweden: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 6pm BST,
- TV: BBC
This all-European clash is one of the highlights for Saturday, with Sweden looking to build on their 5-1 rout of Tunisia and the Netherlands hoping to register their first win.
Germany v Ivory Coast: Saturday, June 20
- Time: 9pm BST,
- TV: ITV
Another interesting match-up is 2014 champions Germany, who will face an Ivory Coast team who just about overcame Ecuador in their first Group E game.
Ecuador v Curacao: Sunday, June 21
- Time: 1am BST
- TV: BBC
Both teams lost their opening Group E matches and will now fight for the right to place at least third.
Tunisia v Japan: Sunday, June 21
- Time: 5am BST
- TV: BBC
These two sides met in the 2002 World Cup, with the Japanese winning 2-0, and a repeat would not be a surprise after Tunisia's capitulation against Sweden in the previous match.
Spain v Saudi Arabia: Sunday, June 21
- Time: 5pm BST
- TV: ITV
Winless Spain and Saudi Arabia will meet at the reasonable hour of 5pm on Sunday.
Belgium v Iran: Sunday, June 21
- Time: 8pm BST,
- TV: ITV
Both Group G sides drew their first matches and this will see the tournament's oldest side, Iran with an average age of 31, play against some seasoned Belgian pros including Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.
Uruguay v Cape Verde: Sunday, 21
- Time: 11pm BST,
- TV: BBC
Cape Verde have already pulled off a major shock in drawing with Spain. They can't repeat the trick against the two-time champions, can they?