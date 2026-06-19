Previews of every game on TV this weekend, how to watch and when you can next catch England and Scotland

Can Australia's Nestory Irankunda score again? Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The sun is out, and the football is on for Brits this weekend, with the World Cup 2026 serving up several tasty clashes - including the hosts USA taking on Australia.

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When is England's next World Cup game? England play Ghana on Tuesday, June 23, at 9pm BST in Boston Stadium, Panama vs England is on Saturday, June 27, with kick of at 10pm BST at New York/New Jersey Stadium

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Douglas Santos of Brazil are back in action. Picture: Alamy

All of the World Cup 2026 games this weekend USA vs Australia: Friday, June 19 Time: 8pm BST,

TV: BBC A top-of-the-table clash in Group D means that one of these sides will qualify on Friday after both the US and Australia won their opening matches. The USA beat Paraguay in their first game while Australia beat Turkey. Scotland v Morocco: June 19 Time: 11pm BST,

TV: ITV A re-run of a France 1998 World Cup group match, the Scots will aim to build on their initial Group C win against the North African side.

Morocco won 3-0 in the 1998 World Cup over Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Brazil v Haiti: Saturday, June 20 Time: 2am BST

TV: ITV A David vs Goliath clash is the other game in Group C, with five-time winners Brazil hoping to bounce back from their draw with Morocco against the unfancied Haiti. Turkey v Paraguay: Saturday, June 20 Time: 5am BST,

TV: ITV A last-chance saloon of a Group D clash, with Turkey and Paraguay having both lost their first games. Netherlands v Sweden: Saturday, June 20 Time: 6pm BST,

TV: BBC This all-European clash is one of the highlights for Saturday, with Sweden looking to build on their 5-1 rout of Tunisia and the Netherlands hoping to register their first win. Germany v Ivory Coast: Saturday, June 20 Time: 9pm BST,

TV: ITV Another interesting match-up is 2014 champions Germany, who will face an Ivory Coast team who just about overcame Ecuador in their first Group E game.

Germany's Kai Havertz will be looking for more goals. Picture: Alamy

Ecuador v Curacao: Sunday, June 21 Time: 1am BST

TV: BBC Both teams lost their opening Group E matches and will now fight for the right to place at least third. Tunisia v Japan: Sunday, June 21 Time: 5am BST

TV: BBC These two sides met in the 2002 World Cup, with the Japanese winning 2-0, and a repeat would not be a surprise after Tunisia's capitulation against Sweden in the previous match.

Japan and Tunisia have some World Cup history, surprisingly. Picture: Alamy