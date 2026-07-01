“It feels amazing to do this,” Kane said, adding: “What a crazy game."

England's Harry Kane celebrates on the pitch after the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Captain Harry Kane accepted he was England’s “hero” after his brace sealed a 2-1 comeback win over the Democratic Republic of Congo to rescue the team from the brink of a humiliating round-of-32 World Cup exit.

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Brian Cipenga’s early strike was left unanswered until Kane finally delivered the leveller in the 75th minute and then blasted in a spectacular 86th-minute second to complete the comeback. And while there was relief for Thomas Tuchel’s side in Atlanta, rescued again by their skipper, there will be plenty of problem-solving to do before they face their toughest test yet, tournament co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca. “It feels amazing to do this,” Kane said following England's 2-1. “What a crazy game. After that first hydration break I thought we upped the level, we looked good." Read more: Kane double hauls England back from the brink after 2-1 victory over DR Congo secures Three Lions Round of 16 spot Read more: When do England play next? Three Lions round-of-16 time and opponents confirmed

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their side's first goal. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “Their keeper made some unbelievable saves in the first half. It was just about pounding the rock, keep pounding the rock, and our moments will come. “We spoke about people having hero moments. It could be anyone in the team. Whether it’s me, a save from Pickers (Jordan Pickford), a block from the defenders, whoever it is. “We have hero moments, and for me it was the day.” Kane’s 12th and 13th World Cup goals moved him ahead of Pele’s dozen in the all-time list. The Bayern Munich striker is now joint sixth on that table, level with France’s Just Fontaine, and six shy of the tournament’s all-time top goalscorer, Lionel Messi, who has already scored six at the 2026 tournament.

England team celebrate their win after the game. Picture: Getty