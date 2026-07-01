LIVE: England v DR Congo - Rashford starts and Saka on bench as World Cup knockout game gets underway in Atlanta
Thomas Tuchel says he expects a "similar kind of game" in Atlanta to that played by Ghana more than a week ago
England fans have gathered in Atlanta ahead of the Three Lions' must-win World Cup tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
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Fans draped in the St George flag descended on the US city on Wednesday, with hope in their hearts ahead of tonight's knock-out game.
While back home many skipped work early to head home or to the pub ahead of the teatime clash.
As many as 28million pints are tipped to be knocked back, with viewing figures of 15million also predicted in the largest teatime TV audience for five years.
England's starting line-up is largely as expected, with the exception of Noni Madueke stepping in to start in place of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Djed Spence starting at right back.
England Head Coach Thomas Tuchel has already said he expects a "similar kind of game" to that played by Ghana more than a week ago.
“They’re very dangerous in counterattacks, very direct in their approach and not shy to play long balls into the depths to make it a running game and a game of second balls," Tuchel said on Wednesday.
It comes as some fans have reportedly already booked flights to Mexico despite needing to beat DR Congo to get there.
Follow live for all the updates as England takes on the Democratic Republic of Congo.
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GOAL! DR Congo score 6 minutes in to make it 1-0
DR Congo have taken a shock lead
Referee Adham Makhadmeh chose official for tonight's game
Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh has been selected as the chosen official for tonight's match, having overseen two games at this World Cup.
Credentials-wise, the 39-year-old has previously refereed Spain’s goalless draw against Cape Verde, as well as Belgium’s 5-1 win over New Zealand.
He handed out two yellow cards in both matches, but they were largely free of any controversial incidents.
A Fifa-listed referee since 2013, he has previously overseen games as part of the Asia Cup and the Arab Cup.
And it's live!
The game has officially kicked off at Atlanta Stadium.
Teams sing national anthems
England fans rose as God Save the King belted out around the ground.
The DR Congo team has also sung Debout Congolais, the country's naitonal anthem.
Teams walk out as kick-off minutes away
Both teams have walked out on to the pitch in preparation for the national anthems.
Kick-off is just minutes away at the Atlanta Stadium in England's first knockout game of the tournament.
DR Congo line-up announced featuring Premier League players
DR Congo's starting 11 features a number of Premier League players.
Striker Yoane Wissa signed for Newcastle last year from Brentford, while Noah Sadiki and Arthur Masuaku both play for Sunderland.
Axel Tuanzebe played for Burnley last season, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing for West Ham
Goalkeeper: Mpasi
Defenders: Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka
Midfielders: Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Mukau
Forwards: Cipenga, Wissa, Mbuku
Atlanta proves picture-perfect setting for England clash
England fans draped in the flag of St George have descended on Atlanta, Georgia, with the stadium among the most spectacular settings in this World Cup.
The £1.2bn Atlanta Stadium is usually home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and US soccer side MLS Atlanta United.
Shots from inside the stadium show the iconic curved "Halo" video board that hugs the pitch, and much like other NFL settings, seating that ascends into the gods.
England fans give their score predictions
Fan who have made it out to Atlanta share their thoughts ahead of the Three Lions’ World Cup last-32 clash with DR Congo.
England post XI line-up to X
Posting to the national side's X account, an image of Marcus Rushford accompanied the team's official starting XI.
Noni Madueke will start in Atlanta, taking Bukayo Saka's starting spot.
Djed Spence will make his second start of the tournament as he steps into right back amid England's ongoing injury crisis.
England's starting line-up announced
England's starting line-up against DR Congo has been announced, with a couple of notable changes from last week's Panama game.
Notably Bukayo Saka remains on the bench, as the Three Lions face a crunch game in the first knock-out round.
Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham
Forwards: Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane