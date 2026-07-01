England fans have gathered in Atlanta ahead of the Three Lions' must-win World Cup tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Fans draped in the St George flag descended on the US city on Wednesday, with hope in their hearts ahead of tonight's knock-out game.

While back home many skipped work early to head home or to the pub ahead of the teatime clash.

As many as 28million pints are tipped to be knocked back, with viewing figures of 15million also predicted in the largest teatime TV audience for five years.

England's starting line-up is largely as expected, with the exception of Noni Madueke stepping in to start in place of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Djed Spence starting at right back.

England Head Coach Thomas Tuchel has already said he expects a "similar kind of game" to that played by Ghana more than a week ago.

“They’re very dangerous in counterattacks, very direct in their approach and not shy to play long balls into the depths to make it a running game and a game of second balls," Tuchel said on Wednesday.

It comes as some fans have reportedly already booked flights to Mexico despite needing to beat DR Congo to get there.

Follow live for all the updates as England takes on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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