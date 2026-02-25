World Cup fans face 'no risk' of cartel violence in Mexico, says president in wake of 'El Mencho' killing
Football fans visiting Mexico for the upcoming FIFA World Cup face “no risk” of cartel violence, the country’s president has said.
On Sunday evening, Mexican authorities confirmed they had killed the cartel boss known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world, during an operation in Jalisco state.
Guadalajara, which will host four games at the finals as well as two World Cup play-off matches next month, is the state capital.
In the wake of El Mencho’s killing, chaos erupted across the region, with gang violence leading to the deaths of at least 70 people.
But, speaking on Wednesday, Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, insisted football fans have nothing to fear during the World Cup this summer.
Mexico is due to host 13 of the 104 World Cup matches this summer.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he has “total confidence” in Mexico safely staging World Cup finals and play-off matches despite widespread violence.
He told reporters on a visit to Colombia: “Of course we are monitoring the situation in Mexico right now, but I want to say from the outset that we have total confidence in Mexico, in President Claudia Sheinbaum, in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will turn out in the best possible way.
“We have some matches in Mexico in a month for the play-offs; the new Azteca Stadium will be inaugurated. Mexico is a great country, a football country.
“As in every country in the world, things happen, which is why we have states, police and authorities who will ensure order and security. From my side, and from FIFA’s side, I have absolute confidence.
“The authorities have more important things to talk about than football today, but football is part of Mexico and we are fully supporting President Sheinbaum, who shares that passion for football. Go Mexico and go with this celebration that will be for the whole world.”
The president of the Colombian football federation Ramon Jesurun, whose national team play two games in Mexico including one in Guadalajara on June 23, said: “I’m happy to hear from the FIFA president.
“We remain delighted, pleased, and proud that our first two games will be there.”