Members of the Civil Guard of Michoacan patrol a highway in Mexico. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Football fans visiting Mexico for the upcoming FIFA World Cup face “no risk” of cartel violence, the country’s president has said.

On Sunday evening, Mexican authorities confirmed they had killed the cartel boss known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world, during an operation in Jalisco state. Guadalajara, which will host four games at the finals as well as two World Cup play-off matches next month, is the state capital. In the wake of El Mencho’s killing, chaos erupted across the region, with gang violence leading to the deaths of at least 70 people. Read more: Mexico rocked by huge wave of violence as cartel henchman unleash chaos after killing of drug boss 'El Mencho'

Claudia Sheinbaum Leads The Flag Day Celebration In Mexico. Picture: Getty

But, speaking on Wednesday, Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, insisted football fans have nothing to fear during the World Cup this summer. Mexico is due to host 13 of the 104 World Cup matches this summer. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he has “total confidence” in Mexico safely staging World Cup finals and play-off matches despite widespread violence. He told reporters on a visit to Colombia: “Of course we are monitoring the situation in Mexico right now, but I want to say from the outset that we have total confidence in Mexico, in President Claudia Sheinbaum, in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will turn out in the best possible way. “We have some matches in Mexico in a month for the play-offs; the new Azteca Stadium will be inaugurated. Mexico is a great country, a football country.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace. Picture: Alamy