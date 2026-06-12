Demonstrators clashed with riot police during the World Cup opener. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Armed police clashed with hundreds of rioters in Mexico on Thursday as the opening night of the FIFA World Cup descended into chaos.

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Rocks and Molotov cocktails were hurled by violent mobs outside the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where the hosts beat South Africa 2-0 in the first game of the tournament. At least five different protest groups reportedly gathered by the stadium despite two miles of road closures around the perimeter. Hooded rioters also lobbed bins, bananas, bricks and other projectiles at police on horseback as small fires broke out on the streets. A female officer was stretched off after suffering following a violent clash. Another was seen with a bleeding gash to the head appearing seriously injured. The mobs also vandalised a lorry parked near the stadium. Read more: Mexico breeze past South Africa 2-0 as three sent off in World Cup opener Read more: How many teams are in the World Cup 2026 and who are they?

Riot police were stationed outside the stadium where the World Cup opener was taking place. Picture: Getty

Dozens of arrests were reportedly made across various areas following the skirmishes. The majority of the clashes occurred after Mexico’s match against South Africa had kicked off. But the Secretariat of Citizen Security said the situation eased before the game ended.

🇲🇽⚽️🏆🔥 MUNDIAL 2026:



Imágenes de los alrededores del Estadio Ciudad de México (Azteca) durante la ceremonia de inauguración y el primer partido de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. pic.twitter.com/hoCYcUdLEq — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) June 11, 2026