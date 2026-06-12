Rioters hurl rocks and petrol bombs at armed police in Mexico as violence breaks out outside World Cup opening game
Armed police clashed with hundreds of rioters in Mexico on Thursday as the opening night of the FIFA World Cup descended into chaos.
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Rocks and Molotov cocktails were hurled by violent mobs outside the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where the hosts beat South Africa 2-0 in the first game of the tournament.
At least five different protest groups reportedly gathered by the stadium despite two miles of road closures around the perimeter.
Hooded rioters also lobbed bins, bananas, bricks and other projectiles at police on horseback as small fires broke out on the streets.
A female officer was stretched off after suffering following a violent clash. Another was seen with a bleeding gash to the head appearing seriously injured.
The mobs also vandalised a lorry parked near the stadium.
Read more: Mexico breeze past South Africa 2-0 as three sent off in World Cup opener
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Dozens of arrests were reportedly made across various areas following the skirmishes.
The majority of the clashes occurred after Mexico’s match against South Africa had kicked off.
But the Secretariat of Citizen Security said the situation eased before the game ended.
🇲🇽⚽️🏆🔥 MUNDIAL 2026:— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) June 11, 2026
Imágenes de los alrededores del Estadio Ciudad de México (Azteca) durante la ceremonia de inauguración y el primer partido de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. pic.twitter.com/hoCYcUdLEq
A spokesperson for the secretary of citizen security in Mexico said: “Nearly 200 hooded individuals broke away from two groups of around 800 protesters, but the situation was brought under control by the Metropolitan police.”
It comes after the country’s president said in February football fans visiting Mexico for the World Cup face “no risk” of cartel violence.
Fears surged after Mexican authorities confirmed they had killed the cartel boss known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the most wanted drug traffickers in the world, during an operation in Jalisco state.
Guadalajara, which is hosting four games at the finals as well as two World Cup play-off matches next month, is the state capital.
In the wake of El Mencho’s killing, chaos erupted across the region, with gang violence leading to the deaths of at least 70 people.
Mexico’s misery in World Cup opening games finally ended as they secured a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in a match featuring three red cards last night.
The co-hosts had been involved in seven matches which either alone, or jointly, opened previous tournaments, but had won none of them.
They put that right at the eighth attempt however as goals from Julian Quinones and Fulham’s Raul Jimenez in either half gave them a victorious start against a South Africa side who finished with nine men.
Cesar Montes’ dismissal in stoppage time took some of the shine off an otherwise upbeat afternoon for the footballers.