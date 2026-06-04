Cristiano Ronaldo one of eight players over 40 at World Cup 2026
All eight players over 40 at the 2026 World Cup, from Scotland's 43-year-old Craig Gordon to another goalkeeper set to celebrate his birthday in north America
Eight players aged 40 or over could feature at the 2026 World Cup, including Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo in his sixth global tournament.
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Only seven players in their fifth decade have ever played at the Fifa spectacle, there could be a higher number of those taking to the field in the US, Mexico and Canada.
Ronaldo, 41, has played in every World Cup since 2006 and the Al-Nassr forward has made Roberto Martinez’s squad for North America.
Guillermo Ochoa, 40, is another who made his World Cup debut in 2006 and the enduring goalkeeper is set to represent Mexico on home soil between the sticks.
Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera will be 39 and 360 days when the tournament kicks off and will be the youngest of the 40 year olds by the time the World Cup is completed.
But while 2026 will see more 40-year-olds than ever, the record of Essam El Hadary as the oldest ever World Cup player will not be beaten.
The Egyptian goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days when he turned out in 2018 for the north African team.
England’s oldest squad player is Jordan Henderson, who will turn 36 during the competition.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi will be at a record equalling sixth World Cup but is still in his thirties.
The oldest players at the 2026 World Cup
1. Craig Gordon (Scotland) - 43 years and 162 days (on the day of the first game),
The Scottish goalkeeper will be in his first World Cup after a season at Hearts, although Angus Gunn is set to be given the gloves as starting keeper.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 41 years and 126 days,
Ronaldo, however, is likely to be more involved and will captain Portugal - looking to add the World Cup as the only major trophy missing from his palmaras.
3. Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico) - 40 years and 333 days,
The Mexican keeper has also been at every World Cup since 2006 and is currently playing his club football in Cyprus for AEL Limassol.
4. Luka Modric (Croatia) - 40 years and 275 days,
Still an integral part of the Croatia side, Modric has finished second and third at the World Cup but the Milan midfielder will be unlikely to go all the way.
5. Edin Dzeko (Bosnia) - 40 years and 86 days,
Former Manchester City striker Dzeko is still banging them in for Schalke 04 and will return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.
6. Manuel Neuer (Germany) - 40 years and 76 days,
The only former World Cup winner on this list, the Bayern Munich goalie has come out of retirement to be the only member of the victorious 2014 Germany squad to be back.
7. Vozinha (Cape Verde) - 40 years and 8 days,
Another veteran set to make his World Cup debut with Cape Verde having qualified for the first time.
8. Fernando Muslera (Uruguay) - 39 years and 360 days
Muslera, a veteran of the 2010 side that finished fourth, might not add to his 135 caps with Sergio Rochet likely to be the starting goalkeeper for Uruguay.