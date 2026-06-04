Eight players aged 40 or over could feature at the 2026 World Cup, including Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo in his sixth global tournament.

Only seven players in their fifth decade have ever played at the Fifa spectacle, there could be a higher number of those taking to the field in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Ronaldo, 41, has played in every World Cup since 2006 and the Al-Nassr forward has made Roberto Martinez’s squad for North America.

Guillermo Ochoa, 40, is another who made his World Cup debut in 2006 and the enduring goalkeeper is set to represent Mexico on home soil between the sticks.

Uruguay keeper Fernando Muslera will be 39 and 360 days when the tournament kicks off and will be the youngest of the 40 year olds by the time the World Cup is completed.

But while 2026 will see more 40-year-olds than ever, the record of Essam El Hadary as the oldest ever World Cup player will not be beaten.

The Egyptian goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days when he turned out in 2018 for the north African team.

England’s oldest squad player is Jordan Henderson, who will turn 36 during the competition.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will be at a record equalling sixth World Cup but is still in his thirties.

The oldest players at the 2026 World Cup