The most anticipated tournament in world football is officially underway but fans heading to North America are facing steep costs just to be there

Fans queuing in Mexico City. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The most famous sporting tournament on the planet kicked off last night but the millions of fans heading Sateside this summer are facing the most expensive World Cup yet - from ticket prices to the cost of a bottle of water.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Salma Hayek present the World Cup trophy. Picture: Alamy

Tickets Ticket pricing to attend matches has long been a talking point of the tournament even months before it got underway. At he end of the last year, organisers said they have ring-fenced tickets at set prices for "genuine" England and Scotland fans, with prices starting at £45 in the group stages. But according to research carried out by TicketData.com, the average resale-market "get-in" cost for a group stage match stood at $636 per seat as of the start of June. The cost to attend the "lower profile" fixtures is being priced at around $140 per ticket, and the most expensive regular seats at the US opener against Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium in LA were priced at $2,735 - more than the cost for a seat at the 2022 final. The previous tournament in Qatar in 2022 also drew criticism for its location, but its top group stage ticket was around three times lower than what it is for 2026. Even President Trump said in a recent interview with the New York Times that he would be reluctant to pay the prices. Seats for the final at New York's MetLife Stadium have been reported to hit highs of $33,000 (£24,600), but now dynamic prices are said to be falling as demand drops off.

The expanded tournament has drawn criticism for its pricing. Picture: Getty

Transport and accommodation Before fans even arrive at their seats they also face the burden of sky-high costs to even get to the stadiums. A recent report by The Athletic found that the cost of a hotel room is around 50% higher on match days compared to a a standard evening for this time of year. A budget hotel in the New Jersey area close to the MetLife is expected to go for around $430 - more than double the average for a similar-sized room one day later. A rail ticket from New York’s Penn Station to the MetLife will cost around $98 when Brazil plays Morocco on Saturday evening. The normal price is usually around $13, according to local reports. Meanwhile in the city of Boston, where the Gillette Stadium will host seven matches including a quarter-final, train tickets on match days are expected to cost $80, four times the usual $20 price.

The final will be played at the MetLife Stadium where tickets are expected to sell for six-figure sums. Picture: Getty

Food and drink inside stadiums Fans attending the tournament have already been issued with health warnings due to the brutal temperatures in the US. Supporters are being advised to stay hydrated but it will cost an arm and leg to do so. England's warm-up match against New Zealand in Tampa on Saturday saw a bottle of water cost almost $7.50, according to The Sun. It also cost $18 (£15) for a large beer and $27 (£23) for a double cocktail and a bottle of Gatorade was $8.75 (£6.56). FIFA confirmed earlier this month that fans would be allowed to bring one soft, factory-sealed 20-ounce water bottle into stadiums amid the soaring heat which is expected to see temperatures climb to the mid 30s in some parts. Food and drink prices are expected to vary widely by country and venue with US stadiums likely to be the most expensive. The Levi’s Stadium in California, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ranking at the top, at around $14 a pint. Mexico is expected to offer the cheapest food and drink options.

Flag bearers walk onto the field during ceremonies before the opening game. Picture: Alamy