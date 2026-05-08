Prices could fall further in the weeks leading up to the tournament due to FIFA's controversial dynamic pricing model

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told his organisation’s Congress last week there had been 500 million ticket requests. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Resale World Cup tickets are now significantly cheaper than those sold directly from FIFA.

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Prices could continue to drop further in the weeks leading up to the tournament, including for the United States’ opener against Paraguay. The most expensive Category 1 tickets for the co-hosts’ first match in Los Angeles were priced at 2,735 US dollars (£2,013) on Friday morning. On FIFA's resale platform, the same tickets were available from 1,300 USD (£957) – less than half the price of a first-hand ticket. Read more: Caller Sean thinks FIFA should cancel the World Cup in the US Read more: Donald Trump says he 'wouldn’t pay’ high ticket price for United States’ World Cup opener

US President Donald Trump has said he 'wouldn’t pay’ the high ticket price either. Picture: Alamy

US president Donald Trump was asked about tickets for that first game being in four figures by the New York Post and said: “I wouldn’t pay that either.” FIFA has controversially adopted a dynamic pricing strategy for its primary ticket sales and, if resale prices continue to remain cheaper, it could drive down the cost of those primary tickets. Tickets were not showing as available for 10 matches on the primary ticketing site on Friday morning, including the final. FIFA did not confirm on Friday morning whether that meant all tickets for those matches were now sold out or whether more might still be made available.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Picture: Getty

The cheapest Category 4 resale ticket available for the final on Friday morning was listed at 9,373 USD (£6,892), with the most expensive Category 1 tickets priced at 345,000 USD – over £250,000. FIFA president Gianni Infantino told his organisation’s Congress last week there had been 500 million ticket requests. “We sold 100 per cent of the inventory that we put on the market, which is more or less 90 per cent of the global inventory so far,” he added.

“And, of course, we are always putting tickets on the market. There are expensive tickets, yes, but there are also affordable tickets.” He went further in defending the prices at a conference in Beverly Hills earlier this week, claiming they compared favourably even with tickets to attend US college sports events. Despite President Trump’s comments on pricing, the head of his World Cup task force, Andrew Giuliani, told the Financial Times: “We don’t really believe in price controls.”

He added that sales were on a “pretty good pathway” with over five million tickets sold. On the prospect of primary ticket prices dropping, Michael Gietzen, the chief executive of experiential agency Identity Global, told the Press Association: “In theory, yes (they could) – that’s exactly what dynamic pricing is designed to do. “If tickets are consistently and significantly cheaper on the official resale platform, the algorithm should be reading that as a demand signal and adjusting primary prices accordingly. "Whether FIFA’s system is genuinely responsive enough to do that in practice is the real question. Dynamic pricing only works if the organisation is willing to let prices move in both directions.”