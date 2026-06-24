The Scots face Brazil at 11pm UK time knowing a draw will likely send them through

Gordon Brown told LBC he was backing Scotland to make it to the World Cup knock-outs. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey and Alan Zycinski

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called for an investigation to be launched into FIFA's "scandal" World Cup ticket pricing.

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Andy Robertson of Scotland attends the press conference. Picture: Getty

He told LBC's Alan Zycinski: "Not all of them [Scottish supporters] could get tickets. I was very lucky to get tickets from a friend, but the price of the tickets is ridiculous. "It's a scandal, FIFA should be investigated, and there should be a review afterwards because the price of a ticket, for example, for the finals is about 30 or 40 times what it was for the Euro finals only a few years ago in Germany. "That's FIFA allowing these terrible high prices. If the game is priced out of real fans, then it ceases to be football, and so we've got to do something about ticket prices." Turning his attention back to the football and asked what makes a great captain, he added: "It is someone who can inspire.

The ticket prices have proved a taking point at the World Cup. Picture: Getty

The former PM is also confident of Scotland making it to the knock-out stages of the World Cup but told LBC the Tartan Army "need at least a draw" in their crunch clash with Brazil later. The Scots are heavy underdogs against five-time tournament winners Brazil in Miami, but are being backed by up to 50,000 supporters in the US. Mr Brown, who has just returned from the States after watching the 1-0 win over Haiti and 1-0 defeat to Morocco, backed his side to upset the odds. They so far sit third in the group with three points, but a draw could send them through. He said: "As many people as possible will be up at 11pm, including probably many school children watching Scotland play Brazil.

Scotland go into the final group game on three points. Picture: Getty

"This is the third time I've seen Brazil play Scotland in the World Cup. I was there in 1982 in Spain, where Scotland scored the first goal. "But of course we lost 4-1, and you could see the Brazilian fans taking over the ground. Then I was there in 1998 when Scotland played in France. "I think tonight we need a draw, at least, I'd love to win, but I think we can go through. I really do think we can go through to the next round. "It would be a great tribute to Steve Clarke and to the players who've done a magnificent job."