A travel advisory has been issued those visiting the States to "exercise caution"

President Donald Trump receives recognition from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Players and fans attending this summer's World Cup could be at risk of "serious harm" caused by the US' immigration crackdown, civil rights groups have warned.

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Around 120 civil liberties organisations have issued warnings, urging visitors to "exercise caution" when they arrive in the States. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a travel advisory which states that racial and ethnic minority groups, and LGBTQ+ individuals have been and continue to be disproportionately targeted and affected by the "rising authoritarianism" of President Trump's government. The potential human rights abuses were listed as possible racial profiling and discrimination by law enforcement, invasive social media screening and searches of electronic devices, the suppression of speech and protest, and the risk of cruel or inhuman treatment. Read more: World Cup final tickets listed for £1.7m each on resale site Read more: Trump 'to review UK's claim to the Falklands' in bombshell punishment for failure to back Iran War

Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend a FIFA Task Force meeting. Picture: Alamy

The ACLU hit out at FIFA for cosying up to Trump instead of ensuring visitors can safely attend the tournament. The ACLU said in a statement: "As the human rights climate in the US deteriorates, it is critical for FIFA to advocate for policy changes that align with international human rights and ensure that players, fans, and journalists can participate safely. "Instead, FIFA has spent the last year closely aligning itself with the Trump administration by hosting its recent tournament draw at the Kennedy Center, a place where President Trump received the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize." FIFA is reportedly considering seeking a moratorium on raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials during the finals, but so far nothing has been confirmed. ACLU’s statement added: "ICE continues to act with little accountability or regard for human dignity, and should be reined in both during and beyond the FIFA World Cup games."